Eileen Davidson On Game Night: Did Kim Richards Come Prepared For A Fight?

Eileen Davidson has a past with Kim Richards, as she was there in Amsterdam when Kim decided to say all kinds of things about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars. Plus, it was Eileen who hosted a game night once before, where Richards and Brandi Glanville made a scene and started arguing with some of the ladies. To say that Eileen and Kim have a smooth friendship would be a lie. So when Richards showed up at her sister’s home for yet another game night, Davidson had a feeling that Kim had a few things on her mind. And it sounds like Eileen has a feeling that Kim came ready to have an argument.

According to a new Bravo report, Eileen Davidson explains that she knows that Kim has had her struggles over the past couple of years. It’s no secret that Richards has struggled with alcohol as she was arrested at the Beverly Hills hotel after consuming too much alcohol. She also got into a physical fight with an officer and was arrested later that summer for shoplifting at a Target. But Eileen Davidson can put all of that aside in her blog for Bravo, explaining that she’s happy for Richards and the progress she’s making in her life. It genuinely sounds like Davidson wants the best for her former co-star.

“I’m happy for all the great new beginnings in Kim’s life. But while I want the best for Kim, at Game Night it was clear she was looking for an opening to vent some unresolved feeling with Lisa R. and me,” Eileen Davidson explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo, adding that Davidson feels that Richards is calculated as she’s taking bits and pieces from other conversations and twisting them to her benefit.

“The conversation with Dorit had nothing to do with Kim. But she took pieces from it—like Lisa R.’s father dying—and twisted them. Like accusing Lisa R. of using her dad’s passing as an excuse for her behavior? That could be valid, I guess? But it was not true,” Eileen Davidson explains in her Bravo blog, adding, “Kim crossed a line saying that. Also, Lisa R. is not a liar or a faker, and I never saw the “eye roll,” if in fact there was one. I’m thinking Kim’s looking for things that are not there. Lisa R. admitted she struck a low blow (very low BTW), and she apologized. But this should never have been discussed, to begin with. We already have enough to deal with at this table. Now we have to go back to Amsterdam? Help!”

It sounds like Richards definitely has some issues lingering from previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards has been very vocal about how her children want her to stay sober and she revealed in Amsterdam that her children would cut the contact with her if she relapsed. And she did indeed relapse a few months later in Beverly Hills. But it sounds like Eileen Davidson and even Lisa Rinna want the best for Richards, even though they have some questions about the things that had been said in the past. But one has to wonder if the ladies can move on from the drama these days.

“Even though there was an apology, I don’t know how many issues were actually resolved at Game Night,” Eileen Davidson questions in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, hinting that the next few episodes may reveal how things unfold between her and Kim.

