Steelers Vs. Chiefs 2017: Odds, Point Spread Trends & Prediction For NFL Playoff Game Divisional Round

Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game will take place in rambunctious Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. This is going to be one hard-hitting game. Both of these defenses love to get after the quarterback and are very aggressive when it comes to attempting to stop the run, so don’t be surprised if you see the refs throw a flag or two for personal fouls.

This time of the year is always the hardest for every team left in the NFL playoffs, mainly due to injuries and just flat out fatigue. However, for the Chiefs, they might be getting back two key pieces of the puzzle just in time.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Chiefs closed out the regular season without having linebacker Justin Houston and running back Spencer Ware due to injuries, but both of them are expected to return this weekend when Kansas City takes on Pittsburgh, which will be a huge boost for the club.

“Everybody that was banged up is good to go,” Reid said via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

That is music to the Chiefs and their fans. Kansas City has always had great success at home, and this year has been no different. The Chiefs finished 6-2 at home while the Steelers finished the 2016 regular season 5-3 on the road.

These two teams did meet earlier this season, with the Steelers getting the better of the Chiefs. Back on October 2, Pittsburgh was coming off of a horrible and embarrassing 34-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The next week they took out their anger on the Chiefs in a big way.

After just six offensive snaps, Ben Roethlisberger had thrown three touchdowns passes, two of which went to Antonio Brown, and the rout was on. Pittsburgh dismantled Kansas City by the final score of 43-14. While the loss was one of the worst the Chiefs have suffered in a decade, it was a wake-up call for K.C., and they responded to the call with flying colors.

The Chiefs went on to win the next 10 of their 12 games, including a sweep of the Oakland Raiders on their way to capturing the AFC West title.

The Chiefs now have their shot at revenge against the Steelers, and this weekend’s game should be a much closer affair.

When it comes to Vegas odds, Kansas City is 9-7 against the spread this season while the Pittsburgh Steelers finished 10-6-1 against the number.

The Chiefs may have finished 6-2 at home this season, but they are just 3-5 at home against the spread. Kansas City has been a great underdog play in 2016, finishing 3-1 vs. the Vegas number. The Steelers are road warriors when it comes to covering as a road favorite, finishing 5-3 against the spread in away games.

While all of these stats are important, they might not have much meaning for this contest since nearly every sports book has this game listed at EVEN or Kansas City -1.

Oddsshark currently has Kansas City listed as a 1 point favorite with the over/under point total set at 43.5.

This time of the season is the toughest to predict NFL winners because the competition is so good. It is real hard to pick against Pittsburgh’s three B’s; Big Ben, Bell, and Brown, but the Chiefs and Alex Smith may be getting a bit overlooked here.

The Steelers enter this game riding a seven-game win streak, while the Chiefs have won two in a row and five of their last six overall.

This game really is a coin flip.

It will be an all-out, hard-hitting game that could start to resemble a WWE match in many ways, but when the smoke clears, Kansas City wins the nail biter.

Pick – Chiefs -1

The Steelers vs. Chiefs 2017 AFC divisional playoff game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]