Kate Gosselin Rumors: Collin’s Facility Penalized, Kate Continues To Fight With Her Children

The latest Kate Gosselin rumors continue to demonstrate that despite her best efforts, she still manages to find herself — and her children — in the middle of some gossip and drama. This time, the drama surrounds the facility that she sent her son, Collin, to in order to get treatment for his “anger issues” that arose as a result of Kate’s divorce from her ex-husband Jon, who is also the father of the children.

On #KatePlus8, Kate Gosselin butts heads with daughter Mady, and Collin returns: https://t.co/ynXAhnQM5G pic.twitter.com/U3XYYR472E — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 11, 2017

Radar Online has some explosive Kate Gosselin rumors in their latest story about the treatment facility that Collin has been attending. While the facility hasn’t been named due to privacy reasons, Radar has confirmed that the facility is in the Philadelphia area. In 2014, the facility lost its license for one year after a 12-year-old patient, who was left alone in an interview room, escaped undetected. And it also received a host of other violations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health & Human Services for a host of other violations, including a violation for leaving all of their patients’ files out in the open, and unprotected.

Meanwhile, according to Extra’s latest round of Kate Gosselin rumors, the other children were not impressed by Kate’s game night shenanigans. As we saw on the latest episode, the “lightning round” is what threw Kate for a loop, because she wasn’t expecting it from them.

“Sporting a hot-pink wig and shirt that read, ‘Who’s your winner,’ the kids began to get frustrated when Kate knew all the answers to the family vacation-themed quiz game, stating ‘Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful, I am good!’ Not amused, one of the sextuplets said, ‘She tries to make things funny.’ As another chimed in, ‘She’s not funny.'”

Sounds like the kids aren’t going to take too much more of Kate’s nonsense! Of course, it was interesting to note that even though Kate claimed to be “good,” she couldn’t remember the names of the kids’ dead pets. How attentive of her!

Finally, according to The Daily Mail’s latest round of Kate Gosselin rumors, we saw the troubled Collin make his return to the family for the finale. We’ll recall that much ado was made about the fact that Collin was missing all season because he was getting treatment in the facility of questionable value. Now, however, does this mean that he’ll be back for good?

The Daily Mail is questioning when, exactly, the show was filmed, because while Kate was talking about how much Collin struggled “throughout the year,” there was no fanfare or big hugs or announcement when Collin came back. Rather, the whole family just acted like it was completely normal for Collin to be there. And while, certainly, that should be the case — he is their brother, after all — The Daily Mail found it suspicious that the other children didn’t even seem to miss Collin while he was away.

“She acknowledged her children ‘are hard on me’ which ‘comes across harsh’ on the show, but insisted: ‘I give it as much as they give it back. They feel safe saying whatever they really want to me because they’re safe in doing it. ‘And honesty is good, and that just means they feel comfortable in our family and we can be honest,’ Kate insisted.

Kate Gosselin has trouble remembering the name of her kids’ dead pet on tonight’s #KatePlus8: https://t.co/vvnXJ5dNQl pic.twitter.com/JoNjGRMk52 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 11, 2017

What do you think of this latest round of Kate Gosselin rumors? Leave your thought about the latest Kate Gosselin rumors in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images]