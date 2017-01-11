Sherri Papini Update: California Mom Spotted In Public, Photographed For The First Time Since Mysterious Abduction

Sherri Papini, the Northern California mother who was kidnapped and missing for three weeks in late 2016 was spotted in public and photographed for the first time in months outside her home, just days ago.

Sherri, 34, went missing during an afternoon jog around two p.m. near her Redding residence on November 2, 2016. Her husband, Keith Papini, became alarmed when he arrived home from work and the house was empty, which was an unusual occurrence. He then learned Sherri had failed to pick up their two children from daycare, which sent him into panic mode.

Keith then utilized a phone app to locate Sherri’s cell phone, finding it by the side of a rural road, along with the ear buds she wore while jogging.

An exhaustive search for Sherri was undertaken by law enforcement, volunteers, and even an elusive anonymous donor who enlisted negotiator Cameron Gamble to offer Sherri’s abductors $50,000 for her safe return, reported by the Inquisitr.

Ultimately on Thanksgiving Day at around 4:30 a.m., Sherri, was found on the side of a Yolo County highway about 140 miles from where she was last seen jogging after flagging down a motorist.

Her husband Keith publicly described her condition after she was recovered, saying Sherri had been beaten and branded, her long blond hair had been cut off, and she was emaciated weighing only 87 pounds.

According to US, Sherri was photographed leaving her home last Saturday, January 7, with Keith and their two children, Violet, two, and Tyler, four. The California mom’s head was covered by a baseball cap and the hood of a white winter jacket.

In the photos, Sherri’s family is seen walking into their garage together, and then Sherri is spotted exiting with what looks like a small red dish that she filled with a water bottle, Australian News reports. Sherri places the dish on the ground and goes back inside the family home.

Sherri is keeping her face hidden in the various images beneath both the cap and the hood, according to the Daily Mail.

Sherri told authorities after her recovery that her captors kept their faces covered most of the time so she was unable to offer details about them. Nevertheless, Sherri said two Hispanic women with Spanish accents kidnapped her, one older than the other. Police announced the younger woman had curly hair, thin eyebrows, and pierced ears, while the older female suspect was described by Sherri as having thick eyebrows and black hair with gray in it.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko has publicly stated that authorities were searching for the two women, who were thought to be armed and driving a dark vehicle. Sherri’s abductors have yet to be apprehended.

Several theories have emerged regarding Sherri’s bizarre abduction, including that she may have been kidnapped by a cult. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, former FBI profiler Brad Garrett said recently on the television news magazine 20/20 that a cult is likely behind her abduction. Garrett believes this is the case because Sherri’s hair was cut and she was beaten, which is “…behavior of what a cult or an extremist group would use to break somebody down…”

Serial killer profiler John Kelly has another theory about Sherri’s case, telling People that the situation “has serial rapist, serial killer all over it,” as reported prior by the Inquisitr. Kelly believes Sherri can identify the person or persons who kidnapped her but is afraid to offer definitive details because she is “scared to death.” Kelly added, “This is a sadistic situation, and she [Sherri] somehow was able to convince them to let her go… She somehow got them to believe she would not squeal on them… It’s only by an act of God that they let her go.”

Authorities are still investigating Sherri Papini’s case so they are urging anyone with information to call 530-245-6540, or the Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135. Tips can also be emailed to mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.

