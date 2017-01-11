Kourtney Kardashian Faces Pregnancy Rumors, Is She Expecting Scott Disick’s Fourth Child?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are allegedly expecting their fourth child.

Although the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not announced that she is pregnant, nor has she confirmed a reconciliation with Disick, a new report claims Kourtney Kardashian is currently in her first trimester with baby number four.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is pregnant in her first trimester,” a family insider revealed to Radar Online on January 11, claiming that the reality star is keeping her alleged baby news to herself for the time being.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are already parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, but according to the report, they have been actively trying to conceive a fourth child since allegedly rekindling their romance at the end of last year following about a year and a half apart.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways in 2015 after Disick and Chloe Bartoli, his ex-girlfriend, were seen together on a beach in Europe. However, in recent months, they have been spending more and more time together and have enjoyed numerous vacations in Nantucket, Miami, and Aspen, Colorado.

While Radar Online claims Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are “definitely back together,” they haven’t yet spoken out about the ongoing rumors and instead have remained focused on their family.

“They are working it out for the sake of the child and neither one of them is seeing anyone else right now,” said the source.

Although fans may have to wait and see whether Kourtney Kardashian ultimately chooses to confirm or deny the rumors regarding her alleged reconciliation with Scott Disick, the Radar Online source claimed Disick went all out to impress the mother of his children prior to the rumored reunion.

“Scott bought [Kourtney Kardashian] a $35,000 David Yurman gold cuff bracelet that is laden with diamonds and she really loved it,” said the source. “He has also been showering her with flowers and has even started writing ‘rhymes’ for her. He doesn’t call it poetry, but that’s what it is.”

In addition to Disick’s reported efforts, a second source weeks ago claimed Kourtney Kardashian was also making an effort to make her relationship with Disick successful.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around,” a source close to the on-and-off couple told Hollywood Life at the end of last month. “She sees how much happier their children are when he’s around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.”

“They have been laughing a lot and enjoying each other’s company,” the source continued. “Kourtney and Scott have taken the kids to Aspen for some skiing and are continuing to get along great. Scott is not drinking at all and working really hard to be present for Kourtney during this family vacation.”

After splitting from Scott Disick in 2015, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber appeared to strike up a romance with one another and were spotted in Los Angeles numerous times. They were also seen in Miami last July, but seemed to cool things off at that point. Since then, Kourtney Kardashian has faced rumors of a relationship with model Younes Bendjima, as well as several weeks of reports regarding her alleged reconciliation with Disick — and her potential pregnancy.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]