MTV Reporter Mocks Jeff Sessions’ Granddaughter Says, ‘Take Asian Baby Back To Toys R Us’

An MTV reporter mocked Senator Jeff Sessions Asian-American grandchild on Twitter. Ira Madison III’s tweet quickly went viral and garnered intense backlash on social media. Madison has since deleted the racially charged tweet, but screengrabs of the reporter’s insult involving a toddler are still being widely circulated online.

“Sessions, sir, kindly return this Asian baby to the Toys ‘R’ Us you stole her from,” MTV reporter Ira Madison III tweeted.

Alabama Senators Jeff Sessions was flanked by many members of his family when appearing on Capitol Hill for his United States Attorney General confirmation hearings, the Washington Free Beacon notes. Nominees typically bring their families with them to the hearings and proudly herald their loved ones before the governing body and the cameras.

Of course the coward at @MTV deleted his #racist tweet, but here it is. Where are you, @MTV? pic.twitter.com/rFIeUkoiIo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 10, 2017

“There is no reason for that child to be in his lap in a hearing other than to send an ‘I’m not a racist message,'” the MTV reporter said in a follow-up tweet – which has now also been deleted.

Jeff Sessions’ granddaughter lovingly climbed onto his lap during the early portion of the proceedings while the family still sat in the front of the gallery – not when the potential United States Attorney General was actually testifying. The good behavior by the children was actually applauded by one Democrat Senator who commented on Sessions’ family while welcoming them to the hearing.

The MTV reporter ultimately addressed the intense backlash he received over the “return the Asian baby to Toys ‘R’ Us” tweets via another Twitter post.

“I often tell jokes, but seeing as bringing up Sessions’ history of racial hatred of Asians is seen as an attack on his grandchild, I deleted,” Madison said in the post attempting to explain his actions which were viewed by many as a mocking attack on an innocent child.

The Alabama Senator was accompanied to the opening day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings by his wife, Mary Blackshear Sessions, his daughter Ruth Sessions Walk, her Asian-American husband, John Walk, and their four children.

“Sessions has shown horrendous anti-black behavior. His love for an Asian family member does not dissuade that,” MTV reporter Ira Madison also tweeted – then deleted, during the Senate confirmation hearings yesterday.

Sessions’ daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and John Walk welcomed two twin daughters into the world in 2014, the Heavy reports. The couple named the twins, Janna Turner Walk and Phoebe Montgomery Walk. John and Ruth Walk are also parents to daughters Gracie and Hannah.

Mary and Jeff Sessions have a total of three adult children and 10 grandchildren. Their daughter Mary Abigail Reinhardt is married to Paul Reinhardt, Commanding Officer of Blue Crew on the U.S.S. Alabama submarine. Their son Sam Sessions followed his father into the law and works as an attorney in Birmingham. He and his wife Angela have four children.

Jeff Sessions’ Facebook page includes many photos of the Alabama Senator with his children and grandchildren.

In a Muck Rack profile of Ira Madison, which is marked as verified, the brief professional bio describes the journalist as a Los Angeles-based culture reporter for MTV. He is also the co-host of the MTV podcast, “Speed Dial.”

“All tweets and satanic cult conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift are my own,” the MTV reporter’s Twitter profile states. His username on the social media platform is @Ira.

[Feature Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]