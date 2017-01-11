Tarek And Christina El Moussa: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Divorce Blamed On Gary Anderson?

Did Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s marriage end because of her relationship with Gary Anderson?

Although the Flip or Flop couple has insisted that no third party was involved in their decision to split in May of last year, a new report claims Tarek is currently in disbelief about Christina El Moussa’s alleged relationship with their former contractor, Gary Anderson.

“Tarek feels betrayed by Gary as he had worked for both him and [Christina El Moussa] and feels like he should not have gotten involved in their relationship. He believes that things might have panned out differently if Gary had chosen not to get close to his wife,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 10.

Christina El Moussa reportedly began dating Anderson after she and Tarek parted ways after a bizarre incident at their home in Southern California. As TMZ revealed in December, police responded to a call about a “possibly suicidal male” with a gun and later found Tarek on a nearby hiking trail. In the same report, it was noted that Anderson was at a neighbor’s home when the incident reportedly took place and served as a witness for the authorities.

While Tarek and Christina El Moussa parted ways in May of last year, Tarek did not file for divorce until January 9, days after Christina reportedly spent time with Anderson’s daughter in Park City, Utah. In his divorce documents, Tarek not only asked for spousal support from his soon to be ex-wife, but also for a judge to block Christina from getting any money from him. As far as their kids are concerned, Tarek wants joint physical custody.

According to Hollywood Life, Tarek feels betrayed by the alleged relationship between Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson, but as fans may recall, he’s faced rumors of a post-marriage relationship as well.

“Tarek probably has some feelings of regret too about the whole situation because he must know deep down that he played a part in the marriage not working,” the insider said.

Days after Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s separation was confirmed, TMZ claimed Tarek had briefly date his kids’ former nanny, Alyssa Logan.

“We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life,” the former couple told People Magazine weeks ago. “We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa, who have been starring on HGTV’s Flip or Flop since 2013, got married in 2009 and share two children together, daughter Taylor Reese and son Brayden James.

As for their new romances, the former pair stayed quiet about the swirling rumors and instead confirmed simply that they had dated other people after their separation. At the same time, they added, neither party was “ready to announce anything in terms of another relationship.”

“We plan to continue our professional life together by being professional, by doing our jobs well, by being prepared and by working hard,” the former couple continued in their statement, also revealing that their new book, Flip Your Life, would hit stores in March.

“The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids. We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that,” Tarek and Christina El Moussa added.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, as well as their family, tune into new episodes of Flip or Flop Season 7 on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV. Following the house-flipping series’ currently airing season, which concludes next Thursday night, January 19, a new season will begin airing.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]