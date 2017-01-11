Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Urging Drake To ‘Cut Ties’ With Rihanna Amid Reports They’re Getting Serious, Source Claims

Jennifer Lopez is supposedly urging her rumored boyfriend Drake to “cut ties” with ex-girlfriend Rihanna as sources allege that her reported romance with the rapper is getting serious.

That’s according to a new report by OK! Magazine, who’s claiming that Jennifer isn’t too thrilled that Drake has supposedly been in contact with Rihanna in recent weeks as rumors swirl that Lopez and her former friend are now locked in a pretty nasty feud over the rapper.

According to a source who spoke out to the site amid the dating rumors, Lopez has reportedly told Drake that she’s willing to get more serious in their relationship, which first hit the headlines last month, on the condition that he “cut all ties” with Rihanna amid their alleged feud.

The insider alleged that Jennifer “threw a fit when she found out that Drake had been in contact with Rihanna” and has supposedly now made it pretty clear that she’s not the biggest fan of the exes still being in contact as sources claim that Rihanna is seriously unhappy about Drake and Jennifer seemingly dating.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

The Jennifer and Rihanna feud rumors have been circulating for weeks ever since Lopez and the rapper hinted that they were dating with some seriously cozy Instagram photos and several public appearances, allegedly leaving Rihanna feeling pretty “furious” with Drake and her former friend.

Hollywood Life claimed that Rihanna was none too pleased about her rumored new boyfriend and Lopez supposedly dating, reporting earlier this month that she allegedly believes Jennifer and her ex are flaunting their romance “knowing it would hurt her,” just months after she and the rapper called it quits back in October.

Rihanna herself then appeared to add even more fuel to the feud rumors, as Refinery29 claimed in December that she unfollowed Jennifer on Instagram after seeing the photos Lopez posted of herself and Drake together, including one showing them hugging while wearing matching robes.

Jennifer’s alleged unfollowing from Rihanna came as In Touch Weekly also reported that the “We Found Love” singer is particularly unhappy with Drake seemingly dating Lopez seeing as she and Jennifer used to be such good friends.

“Rihanna is very hurt,” a source revealed of why she’s reportedly caught in a feud with Jennifer Lopez, adding that she and Jennifer “used to be good friends” to the point that Rihanna would often even confide in Lopez about her seriously complicated romance with Drake, which first began back in 2010.

But while reports are alleging that Rihanna is seriously unhappy about Lopez allegedly dating her former boyfriend as the feud rumors swirl, she did appear to send her ex a message via social media over the Holiday period that could suggest Drake is still very much on her mind despite his and Lopez’s apparent romance.

Marie Claire claimed in December that Rihanna appeared to allude to the fact that she was still thinking of Drake, despite him being rumored to be dating Lopez, reporting that she may have been showing off her love for the rapper, who she’s dated on and off for the past six years, on her lips.

The site cited a snap of Rihanna with her niece majesty that was uploaded to Twitter on December 26, in which she appeared to be wearing a lipstick shade inspired by her former boyfriend.

Marie Claire reported that the plum/purple shade of lipstick Rihanna was wearing in the photo uploaded to social media over the Holidays appeared to be Tom Ford’s “Drake” taken from his 2015 ‘Lips & Boys’ collection, suggesting that Rihanna could well have been sending the “One Dance” rapper a cryptic message amid reports he’s getting close with Lopez.

But while Drake and Jennifer are still yet to even confirm they’re dating, rumors claiming Lopez supposedly wants to see the musician cut ties with Rihanna come amid claims Jennifer and her rumored new man have been getting pretty serious in recent weeks.

“He’s making a lot of plans and promises right now, and Jennifer is really feeling it,” a source told Hollywood Life of the twosome’s romance amid the Rihanna feud claims. “He’s promised to do whatever it takes to see [Jennifer] when things get hectic… so she’ll be really happy if he follows through.”

“[Jennifer is] enjoying herself and living in the moment,” continued the site’s inside source of Lopez’s dating life. “She’s never felt more empowered, whatever this is with Drake it’s been very good for her.”

What do you think of reports claiming that Jennifer Lopez supposedly wants to see Drake cut ties with Rihanna?

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images and Jason Merritt/Getty Images]