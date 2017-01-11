Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Fuel Romance Rumors After Surprise Appearances At The Golden Globes

Is Brad Pitt dating Kate Hudson? The rumored couple made separate appearances at the Golden Globes last weekend, sparking more interest in their alleged romance. Did they secretly meet up after the award ceremony?

Daily Mail is reporting that Hudson attended an after party Sunday night. The actress was seen walking into the Sunset Tower Hotel in a flashy gold dress that exposed her chest. It isn’t known if Pitt was at the party, though he did make a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes.

Before Hudson showed up in her gold lace dress, diamond earrings, and black clutch, Pitt got a standing ovation while introducing the movie Moonlight for the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Pitt didn’t stick around to chat after the event, though it is possible that he attended the after party with Hudson.

Pitt was not expected to make an appearance at the Golden Globes. Once he got on stage, however, Gossip Cop reports the star-studded crowd gave him an enthusiastic welcome, and fans at home took notice.

“Brad Pitt just got an applause burst as if he just returned from war #GoldenGlobes,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Am I the only one that thinks that Brad Pitt got all that applause because he’s NOT with Angelina?” another Twitter user wrote.

Of course, Hudson may have met up with her mom, Goldie Hawn, who presented an award with Amy Schumer. Hawn was accompanied by her longtime lover, Kurt Russell. Whatever the truth, sources claim that Hudson and Pitt are not romantically involved.

Last week, a story surfaced that Jolie was jealous of Hudson’s romance with her former husband. Earlier last month, insiders claimed that Hudson thought Pitt was “so hot” while Jolie considered Hudson “a nobody.”

“Kate is Brad’s mystery woman. They’ve been extremely close over the past few weeks, following several secret meet-ups,” a source revealed in November. “So they’re two big stars who were very attracted to each other and drawn to one another, and they are certainly enjoying each other’s company.”

Some rumors even claimed that Hudson is pregnant with Pitt’s baby. Gossip Cop, however, debunked the rumors and reported that Hudson is not romantically involved with the Allied star, let alone having his child.

“Brad wasn’t planning on having another kid soon. If Kate is indeed pregnant, that will change his outlook pretty fast,” an insider claimed. “He’s such a stand-up, easygoing guy that I’m sure his reaction would be that he’d view it as a blessing and the start of a new chapter in his life.”

The source added that Jolie “is livid about the rumors that Kate is already pregnant.” Unfortunately, little to no evidence has surfaced to validate a romance between the Hollywood stars. Until more information is revealed, there’s no telling what is happening behind the scenes.

Pitt and Jolie, meanwhile, are currently in the throes of a nasty custody battle. While the estranged couple battles it out in court, Hollywood Life is reporting that Pitt is leaning heavily on his friendship with Bradley Cooper.

“Brad and Bradley have gotten very close since Brad and Angelina’s split, and Bradley has been a big comfort to Brad,” a source explained. “He’s understandably going through a depression, so he hates going out. He feels like he will just be hounded by media.”

The insider continued: “Bradley is doing what he can to keep Brad from isolating himself. He brings him lunch, they watch movies, and they both love to ride motorcycles because no one can tell who they are. Bradley has even offered to set Brad up with one of Irina [Shayk]’s model pals but Brad said he’s not ready.”

Tell us! Do you think Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson make a good couple? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]