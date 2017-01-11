Donald Trump In Russian Sex Scandal And Complicit In Clinton Sabotage?

Donald Trump has been implicated in a sex scandal with Russian hookers and is accused of being complicit in the Russian sabotage of Hillary Clinton through the release of her private emails on WikiLeaks. On Tuesday night, just ten days before the inauguration, multiple reports alleged that Russia has collected compromising information on Donald Trump with the intention of using it for blackmail. This information included allegations that Donald Trump had engaged in all manner of sexual perversion with a harem of Russian hookers, including “Golden Showers” – a sex act involving urination. According to

According to Newsweek, the report alleges that Russian intelligence operatives from a Kremlin spy agency arranged for prostitutes to meet Donald Trump in his Moscow hotel room in 2013 and perform scandalous sexual acts for his pleasure. According to the report’s anonymous sources, Trump went so far as to request that the hookers be brought to a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel where “he knew President and Mrs. Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia and defiling the bed where they had slept.” The Russian operatives monitored the scandalous sex acts in order glean material with which to blackmail Donald Trump for future political gains.

Apart from being implicated in a Russian sex scandal, Donald Trump is also facing rumors that during the presidential campaign he repeatedly met with Russian officials to discuss how to pursue shared interests, including being complicit in hacking DNC and Hillary Clinton’s emails. While the documents alleging the sex scandal and have not been verified, the New York Times reports that in one memo, and unidentified Russian official claims that Donald Trump was directly involved in sabotaging Hillary Clinton, and that the Russian hackers leaked the emails to WikiLeaks “with the full knowledge and support of Trump and senior members of his campaign team.” The memo continues to describe how Donald Trump’s campaign team agreed to “sideline Russian intervention in Ukraine as a campaign issue” as quid pro quo for the WikiLeaks sabotage.

While Donald Trump in a Russian sex scandal is big news, especially after BuzzFeed published the full 35-page report without verification, it is the allegations of his involvement in Russia’s sabotage of the Clinton campaign that may cause him trouble. These allegations, if proven, would amount to treason. Apart from alleged Clinton WikiLeaks sabotage, the report also claims that Russia has been “cultivating” Donald Trump as a Republican candidate for years. The report further alleges that Russian officials proposed business deals, essentially bribes, to win Donald Trump’s favor. Allegations of Donald Trump’s complicity in Russian manipulation of American politics have abounded throughout the election, with congressional memos from last year claiming that the FBI possesses “explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisors, and the Russian government,” according to a report by CNN.

In the wake of these shocking allegations, both of the Russian sex scandal and the WikiLeaks sabotage of Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump took to Twitter to lambast the report, the American intelligence community, and the news agencies publishing it.

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

On Wednesday, a spokesman for Russian President Putin also dismissed the allegations. At a press conference, Dmitri Peskov denied any Russian involvement in collecting sensitive information on Donald Trump for the purposes of blackmail.

“The Kremlin has no compromising dossier on Trump, such information isn’t consistent with reality and is nothing but an absolute fantasy.”

Despite both Donald Trump and Russia’s denial of the alleged sex scandal and Clinton sabotage, the former British intelligence operative responsible for the dossier on Donald Trump is considered reliable and competent, as reported in Newsweek. Nonetheless, the information gleaned by the British operative from Russian sources has not yet been vetted by American agencies, and therefore the allegations against Donald Trump remain unverified. Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen told Mic that the report is “ridiculous on so many levels.”

“At some point in time, this fake news nonsense needs to stop. We are talking about the president-elect of the United States of America, and if we want to portray an image of strength and intelligence throughout the world, we need to start acting intelligent.”

With Donald Trump implicated in the Russian sabotage of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and in a salacious sex scandal with Russian prostitutes urinating on each other just ten days before his inauguration, Donald Trump is on the defensive. While the allegations of the Russian sex scandal and Donald Trump’s complicity in electoral manipulation have not been verified, this explosive information cannot be contained and the fall-out may be considerable despite denial and damage control.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]