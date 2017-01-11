Katie Holmes Hints She’s In Love After Alleged Date With Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are reportedly still dating despite the rumors that the two had already split up. The A-listers are rarely seen together — that’s why there were speculations that they had ended their secret relationship. However, new reports revealed that the couple went on a romantic getaway in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that Tom Cruise’s ex-wife and the Texan-born actor had dinner in South Beach on December 30. The next day, the lovebirds waited for the 2017 countdown at Soho House Miami. Katie and her boyfriend were caught holding hands while walking near the pool area at the members-only club hotel. According to the source, the Mission Impossible star is aware of Katie’s relationship with the award-winning actor and it seems that he isn’t bothered by their romance.

“They’re very serious,” an insider said.

It seems that Katie and Jamie are in a happy place right now. The 38-year-old actress even hinted that she’s in love. She posted a photo of a neon light signage on Instagram that says “Keep On, Keepin’ On” and captioned it with several heart emojis. The mother of Suri Cruise is probably ready to move on and take a risk in her relationship with the 49-year-old actor.

A few days after that post, the former Dawson’s Creek star shared a selfie on Instagram. It could have been taken after her romantic getaway with her alleged boyfriend. Holmes looked like she just woke up and with a relaxed smile on her face. She wrote “Happy January” and added a heart emoji to it.

Happy January ???? A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:51pm PST

A week ago, Foxx shared a photo of himself looking all dressed up as he sits in his car. It seems like he was going somewhere important. He captioned the image: “#aboutlastnight #happynewyears brand new start. Let’s get it in 2017…#sleepless #fridaythe13th #film.” He was probably referring to his alleged romantic date with his girlfriend when he used the hashtag ‘about last night’.

#aboutlastnight #happynewyears brand new start. Let's get it in 2017 …#sleepless #fridaythe13th #film A photo posted by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:41am PST

Apart from their secret rendezvous in Miami, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx reportedly flew to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. According to Us Weekly, the couple took a private jet on Friday morning, December 16, from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. They reportedly rode a limousine to a luxurious Rosewood Resort when they arrived at the airport.

“They stayed in one of the most private suites at the hotel, separate from other guests and entered by a small path,” an insider revealed. “They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler.”

It was a quick getaway for the alleged lovers because they went home on Saturday evening. The actress’ daughter Suri was not with them maybe that’s why she needs to go back home right away. It’s been more than three years since the news came out that Katie and Jamie were secretly dating.

However, it was back in March 2015 when they were confirmed to be dating because of a photo that leaked online. The brunette beauty and her rumored boyfriend were caught holding hands and playing footsie. The two remained quiet about their relationship despite the PDA photo. Holmes and Foxx reportedly started out as flings, but their romance developed into a long-term relationship.

“Jamie is someone she can trust and have fun with,” a mutual pal told Us Weekly. “She’s getting everything from him that she didn’t get with Tom [Cruise].”

Foxx, on the other hand, has allegedly started calling Holmes his girl. The two haven’t confirmed yet that they are officially dating, but wedding rumors has already started coming out. During an interview with The New York Times, Katie decided to set the record straight by confirming that she hasn’t tied the knot yet but evaded answering the first question if she’s still single.

“[Laughs] Nooo, I’m not married. But thank you for asking,” she said.

[Featured Images by Mike Coppola and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]