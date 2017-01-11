WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Entrants: A Complete List Of Confirmed And Possible Participants

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 is almost upon us with less than three weeks left until the event. WWE rumors are in full swing trying to predict the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 entrants. Every year, WWE surprises everyone with unexpected entrants, and this year will be no different.

WWE has a vast talent pool between RAW, NXT, SmackDown, and 205 Live. It would be tough to accommodate all the stars, and several wrestlers would be disappointed about being left out. The event is taking place in the San Antonio Alamodome, which has a seating capacity of 65,000.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2017 ???????? Sunday January 29 at 8ET/5PT, LIVE on WWE Network! ???? #RoyalRumble #WWERoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/bxc8jkOZ9A — #RoyalRumble '17???????? (@RoyalRumble17_) January 11, 2017

WWE will be left embarrassed if the stadium is not completely filled, and to ensure a good turnout, there will be several unexpected entrants at the event. This WWE Royal Rumble 2017 entrants list will be one of the most star-studded ever.

To date, 10 entrants have been confirmed for the Rumble 2017, and the list is an indication of what will happen at the Royal Rumble 2017.

Goldberg

The comeback man, Goldberg was the first official Royal Rumble 2017 entrant. After destroying Brock Lesnar in a match that lasted less than two minutes, he had confirmed his appearance at Rumble 2017. He may have a clear shot at winning the Rumble considering his stardom and past victories.

Brock Lesnar

After Lesnar had lost against Goldberg, a teary-eyed Paul Heyman announced Lesnar’s participation at the Royal Rumble 2017. Brock has one of the hottest feuds at the moment, and there is a possibility that he may focus on Goldberg more than winning the event.

Baron Corbin

The lone wolf is a regular face at SmackDown but is still struggling to connect. He will indeed appear in his first Rumble in the upcoming event. It is unlikely that he will win and head to Wrestlemania 33.

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is one of the strongest Royal Rumble 2017 entrants. He is an ideal candidate to portray an old-fashioned monster. It is unlikely that he will win the Rumble, but he will definitely eliminate a few competitors before being overpowered by a group of contestants, as reported by Den of Geek.

Seth Rollins

Rollins is one of the WWE’s biggest superstars at present and is a confirmed entrant at the upcoming event. He has an ongoing feud with Triple H, and the company could be looking at utilizing it further to create a storyline before Wrestlemania 33. The only problem is that Triple H has not been seen in action for the last few months.

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has appeared in Rumbles 13 times but has never won, and the trend is most likely to continue. Chris and Kevin are having a good time at Raw, and considering that, Chris may get a decent run at Rumble.

Big E & Xavier Woods

Well, WWE is not planning to keep out “The New Day,” and Big E is a perfect candidate to provide some fun and eliminate some smaller guys. He will probably then go head-on with other monster entrant and provide a spectacle to the viewers.

On the other hand, the presence of Xavier Woods will create an imbalance in the ring. It is unlikely that a member of “The New Day” will win the Royal Rumble 2017.

Kofi Kingston

The only reason for his inclusion could be to provide those cool moments that he is so good at creating in the ring. Viewers will be looking forward to his creative “escape” spots.

The Undertaker

Since his return at the SmackDown 900, a lot has been written about his return, and all those WWE rumors are probably true. It has been confirmed that The Undertaker is the Royal Rumble 2017 entrant to watch out. He has the utmost chance of winning the event and setting up a match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 33.

Apart from these 10 confirmed Royal Rumble 2017 entrants, a few others are most likely to be seen in the event. There has been no official confirmation as of now, but fans will probably see Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, Kane, Sami Zayn, John Cena, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns at the upcoming event.

On the other hand, there are a few wrestlers who may get a chance to appear at the Royal Rumble 2017, including Finn Balor, Luke Harper, Bo Dallas, Big Cass, Cesaro, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, Rusev, Curt Hawkins, Shawn Michaels, Sheamus, and Rich Swann.

Do you think we have got it right or did we miss out on someone? Please let us know in the comments section below.

