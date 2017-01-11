Fifth Harmony: New Theory Claims Camila Cabello Hasn’t Associated With The Band Since May 2016

Fifth Harmony sensationally announced that Camila Cabello was no longer a part of the band in a shocking message posted to social media in December, but was she really out of the band much earlier?

New fan theories have been popping up online speculating on Cabello’s recent departure from the girl group, and rumors are now alleging that legal documents associated with the band’s trademark appear to suggest that Camila could have been preparing to ditch her Fifth Harmony bandmates much earlier than it was initially claimed.

Fifth Harmony fan @bruhferreira took to Twitter to explain the latest Cabello quitting theory to hit the web, claiming that documents recently unearthed by fans appear to show that Camila has allegedly not been listed as a part of Fifth Harmony’s trademark since May 2016.

The Twitter user posted links to trademark documents dated on May 11 2016 which clearly only list Cabello’s Fifth Harmony bandmates Lauren Jaurgeui, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane Hanson as composites of the Fifth Harmony Partnership trademark, despite the band claiming in a statement in December they were “informed in mid-November” that Camila would be leaving.

“That means since that date Camila wasn’t associated with [Fifth Harmony’s] brand anymore,” @bruhferreira claimed of Cabello’s absence from the alleged legal papers amid the latest round of rumors. “It’s technically not about leaving the band but from this date Camila wouldn’t be part of their sponsorships. If you pay attention the difference between 2015 and 2016 sponsorships is huge.”

The Twitter user then went on to post snaps of Fifth Harmony’s various sponsorship deals from both before and after the date on the unverified Fifth Harmony Partnership papers, showing that before May last year Camila was very much a part of the band’s involvement with brands including Candies and Clean & Clear only for her to be noticeably absent in later promotions.

“Although the document [technically] doesn’t have to do with Camila leaving the band, it would only make sense for 4/5 to buy the trademark if they were aware of her departure,” continued the Fifth Harmony fan, suggesting that the documents, which have not yet been verified by Fifth Harmony or their team, suggest that Camila’s bandmates may have aware of her departure from the band months before it was announced that Camila Cabello had left Fifth Harmony on social media.

Fifth Harmony have not commented on the latest theory or rumors to hit the web regarding Camila’s decision to leave the band, though the rumors would appear to line-up with the numerous reports of drama and feuding between Cabello and her bandmates that circulated last year.

It’s thought that the rumors of a feud within Fifth Harmony hit fever pitch shortly after the trademark papers were allegedly dated, as Perez Hilton reported in June 2016 that Jauregui’s mom appeared to allude to a feud within the band on social media.

Lauren mom, Clara Jauregui, appeared to hint at a rift between Cabello and her fellow bandmates at the time, calling out Cabello’s manager on Twitter after he failed to mention Lauren, Dinah, Normani, and Ally when congratulating Camila on taking home four Much Music Video Awards, two of which also belonged to Fifth Harmony.

After Camila’s manager Roger Gold publicly praised Cabello on her four wins, Perez Hilton reported that Jauregui hit back, “Let’s get it right two were thanks to [Fifth Harmony]. Just keeping it real.”

The rumors of a feud within Fifth Harmony only grew more intense in the weeks and months that followed, as the four girls were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July without Cabello just weeks later while E! News reported that Kordei then sparked serious feud accusations between her Fifth Harmony bandmates after appearing to slam Camila in an interview in August.

A Dose of Sass then went on to claim that same month that there was serious tension brewing within Cabello and her fellow Fifth Harmony bandmates, claiming that Cabello and the other girls did not appear to be getting along at an after party following the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, claiming the girls were “frustrated” by Cabello’s solo music aspirations.

“At the Republic Records afterparty, the group did not seem so harmonious,” the site reported amid the Fifth Harmony feud accusations last year. “Four members of the band showed up, Camila was missing. Then at 2:30 a.m. Camila walks in and the other four leave.”

What do you think of the latest Fifth Harmony theory to swirl surrounding Camila Cabello’s departure?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]