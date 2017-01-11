Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumors: Specs, Release Date, Price And Everything To Expect Out Of Samsung’s Next Phone

Apple is expecting to turn heads with the reveal of their 10th anniversary iPhone later this year, but if there’s one other tech giant standing in their way, it’s Samsung. Rebounding after the disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch last year, Samsung is expected to release a new phone in the Galaxy S series this year instead. But what do we know so far about Samsung’s latest handset? In this article, we’ll take a look the various Galaxy S8 rumors circulating, including specs, price and when to expect the new handset.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S8 be released?

Each previous generation of the Samsung Galaxy S has been announced at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona in late February. With that in mind, you’d expect it to be an almost certainty that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S8 at the event this year. However, according to SamMobile, delays in testing could force Samsung to push the reveal of the Galaxy S8 back and ultimately miss the aforementioned Mobile World Congress trade show.

Samsung is apparently keen to prevent a repeat of last year’s Note 7 release, where a battery fault led to devices exploding in users’ hands and causing a PR nightmare for the company. With that in mind, the Galaxy S8 is expected to instead be unveiled at a separate event in New York, ahead of its release in mid-April.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 image leaks online, could be unveiled soonhttps://t.co/Yy1hq1FRrZ pic.twitter.com/uAdi3Bhk6C — Phone Radar (@phoneradarblog) January 5, 2017

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S8 cost?

It’s expected that Samsung will once again split the Galaxy S8 into two variations, the standard Galaxy S8, and the Galaxy S8 Edge. With that in mind, two different pricing levels are also to be expected. However, according to NDTV, Samsung is expected to increase the cost of their flagships by 15 to 20 percent in order to better compete with Apple’s high-end flagships. Whether Samsung will risk alienating their current users with that price increase remains to be seen.

That being said, Samsung is also hoping to ship more Galaxy S8 units than ever before. According to the Express, Samsung has set an internal target to ship 60 million units of the new device, meaning that the company might ultimately decide against a price increase in order to hit their ambitious targets.

What new features will the Samsung Galaxy S8 have?

As aforementioned, much like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to launch in two variations, one with a 5.1-inch display, the other with a 5.5-inch variant. On both models, Samsung is expected to drop the capacitive buttons typically found on the bottom of their devices, replacing them with on-screen navigation buttons. This would allow Samsung to drastically decrease the size of the bezels of their devices, something that Apple is also expected to do with the release of the iPhone 8 later this year.

Samsung is also expected to borrow another big feature from Apple’s devices. 3D Touch, allowing for pressure-sensitive interaction with the device is expected to be present with the Samsung Galaxy S8 in some form of another. However, it’s safe to assume that Samsung will brand the feature differently on their handset.

There’s also speculation that Samsung could follow one of Apple’s less popular moves too in dropping the standard 3.5mm headphone jack. Whether Samsung will replace it with a USB-C connection or just continue with their standard charging port remains to be seen.

All will be revealed when Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy S8 in the coming months.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]