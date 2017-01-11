Where Was Sasha Obama? Social Media Users Raise Concern Amid Sasha’s Absence From Her Father’s Farewell Address

President Barack Obama made a touching tribute to his wife and daughters during his final farewell speech to the nation. During his address, Obama praised his two daughters, Maila and Sasha. However, Sasha was missing. Many began questioning where the president’s youngest daughter was during the historic event. The internet quickly became obsessed with her absence, and the hashtag #WhereIsSasha started trending on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Obama served eight years in office. On January 10, 2017, Obama bid goodbye to the White House with a heartfelt ceremony in Chicago, Illinois. During the ceremony, Obama’s wife Michelle and eldest daughter Malia, 18, shed tears in the audience, according to the Huffington Post.

Obama’s youngest daughter did not attend the monumental event. Sasha’s absence became especially noticeable when Obama dedicated a portion of his speech to his family. After praising his wife, Obama proceeded to praise his two daughters.

Here's why Sasha Obama was absent during her dad's presidential farewell https://t.co/cbK1XOwzVc via @mashable — Peter Gubbe (@EnFuegoInc) January 11, 2017

“Malia and Sasha… Under the strangest of circumstances you have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”

During the hour-long speech, Obama never addressed his 15-year-old daughter’s absence. Social media users immediately began speculating.

Sasha Obama has been home watching Teen Wolf this whole time. — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 11, 2017

Some Twitter users became suspicious about Sasha’s absence and assumed the teen was having personal issues.

Sasha Obama missing the farewell speech, because she has an exam today is the most Barack & Michelle thing ever! — Jon Hopper (@Hoppalicious) January 11, 2017

As rumors swirled, a select few came to the conclusion that Sasha skipped the farewell address due to school. White House officials told CBS News‘ Mark Knoller that Sasha had an exam on Wednesday morning.

Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 11, 2017

Sasha is a student at Washington, D.C.’s Sidwell Friends School. The Obama family will move into an eight-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bathroom home in the exclusive Kalorama neighborhood until their youngest graduates from school, according to Town & Country magazine.

Sasha was last photographed in early January while returning from the family vacation in Hawaii. During last night’s speech, Obama said that both daughters, “wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.”

Obama opened up about life in the White House for his daughters in an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News.

“They complained about Secret Service as they became teenagers… But as you might imagine, if you’re a teenager having a couple of people with microphones and guns always following you around, that could grate on them. But they’ve handled it with grace, and I give Michelle most of the credit for how well they’ve done.”

During the emotional farewell bid, Obama recalled the 2008 campaign, which gave him a solid foundation to pave a road to the White House. Obama also thanked the volunteers and staff members who helped him get into the Oval Office. Barack ended with the iconic chant, “Yes, we can.” Upon reflecting on all his administration had accomplished, Obama then added, “Yes, we did.”

Barack Obama's Enduring Faith in America https://t.co/SOojMbmo6i — fraudfeasor (@fraudfeasor) January 11, 2017

“It has been the honor of my life to serve you… I won’t stop; in fact, I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my remaining days.”

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]