Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Put Up A ‘United Front,’ But Why?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have released a “united” statement for the first time since parting ways in September of last year.

Although the former couple has been at odds for months over their custody arrangement for their kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, they appear to have turned over a new leaf and a new report is shedding light onto why they may have done so.

“Angelina is behaving in an unstable manner and changing her mind again. It is possible that [Brad Pitt] got her to rethink her plan by revealing some unpleasant information about her that Angelina doesn’t want released,” California divorce attorney David Pisarra explained to Hollywood Life on January 10. “However, it is more likely Angelina’s lawyers talked her into a resolution that will be quicker, more private for her and is actually in the best interests of the children. ”

Brad Pitt’s now-estranged wife filed for divorce on September 19 and requested full physical custoday of their children in her documents. She also requested Brad Pitt’s visits with his kids be monitored.

According to Pisarra, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s statement revealed that they were going to be using the option of a private judge, which is more expensive and not a reasonable option for most. However, due to their high net worths, Pitt and his estranged wife are able to take advantage of the scenario and hopefully get things done in a manner that works better for their lives.

On January 9, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced a joint statement, confirming they would be embarking on a united front as their divorce and custody battle continues.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” the statement read, via People Magazine.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship began on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 when Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. Then, after Aniston filed for divorce, Pitt and Jolie were seen with Maddox in Kenya and years later, Pitt adopted the child as his own. Pitt and Jolie also adopted Zahara from Ethiopia and Pax from Vietnam.

In August 2014, after nearly a decade of dating, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married at their home in France, Chateau Miraval, surrounded by their six kids.

As for what the future may hold for Brad Pitt and his estranged wife, Pisarra revealed that while things may still intensify in their battle, there may be certain “penalties and conditions” that could stop a major feud from happening.

“Angelina could still reveal bad things about [Brad Pitt], yes, but I’m betting that Brad’s lawyers put some penalties and conditions in the agreement to prevent that from happening. Like a confidentiality injunction agreement that allows them to go to court to prevent disclosure of additional information,” he explained.

“Everything will now happen inside a private judge’s chambers and out of the public,” Pisarra continued. “There will be a few more final documents but this should basically be the end of public mudslinging.”

Now that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have made the decision to put up a united front, Pisarra claims their battle may end much quicker. Although there are no promises when it comes to their ongoing proceedings, the attorney guessed that things could wrap up within the next month.

