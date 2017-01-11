Kylie Jenner Sits On Tyga In Public During Mexico Retreat

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga displayed their affection in public during their holiday getaway in Mexico where Kylie was spotted sitting on Tyga.

Tyga shared a social media photo of the holiday getaway in which his 19-year-old girlfriend sat on his lap. The photo showcased the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was clad in a black and white Ellejay bikini. The outfit also featured a choker matching the bikini. The outfit allowed Kylie to flaunt her sexy curves including her ample and controversial cleavage.

A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Public display affection

Tyga was clearly smitten with his beautiful girlfriend since the very first day they met and they have kept that fire going as evident in the recent social posts feature the young rapper kissing Kylie’s back as she sat on his lap. The photo also featured Tyga clad in just a pair of swimming shorts and studs. It also showed off his impressive tattoos on his arms, neck, and chest.

Soaking up the sunshine in Mexico

Tyga and Kylie were see having a great time on holiday in Mexico. They spent a few days at the Casa Aramara Vila in Punta Mita, which has been gaining popularity with celebrities. The two were so touchy that they were advised to get a room. Tyga and Kylie were also accompanied by King Cairo, 4. He is Tyga’s son with his ex, Blac Chyna. Also in their company was Jordyn Woods, Kyle’s BFF.

“The duo seemed to enjoy the night, munching on pizza, sipping cocktails and posing for various selfies, all while rocking layers of chokers,” stated a report from People.

Kylie also posted some more fun-filled holiday photos on Instagram. The latest rumors suggest that the couple got married in secrecy. Reports claim that Kylie and Tyga tied the knot in Kylie’s home which was highly decorated. Sources claim that the event was attended by close friends and family. It is not yet clear whether the rumors are true. However, most such rumors end up having some truth to them and there is a possibility that the rumors of Kylie and Tyga holding a secret wedding ceremony might be true.

♠️ A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Sep 7, 2016 at 7:26am PDT

Prior to the Mexico holiday, Kylie attended the 74th Golden Globe awards with her sister Kendall Jenner, 21. The event took place on Sunday night and the two sisters were dressed to kill. Kylie was dressed in a long sparkly dress and matching shoes while her sister Kendall was clad in a long orange dress. The two dresses had long slits all the way up to the thigh giving the two sisters a chance to flaunt their sexy legs. Kylie shared a Snapchat selfie of herself in the dress before they attended the event.

Another photo of the two sisters on the same night featured the two Jenner sisters posing for a photo together while seated on a leather couch. The photo also revealed a scar on Kylie’s leg, thus raising a lot of curiosity. However, Kylie and her sister seemed happy and the cameras were clearly loving them. They looked like quite the glamorous sisters in crime I the photos.

Tyga and Kylie have been dating for quite some time and their romance seems quite strong. Their relationship might be the least dramatic relationship in the Kardashian family especially considering the eventful year that the family had in 2016. They have constantly been seen showing off their love in public. From the looks of it, Kylie is really smitten with Tyga and vice versa. The recent photo of the couple with Kylie sitting on Tyga while on holiday is definitely proof of how much they love each other.

[Featured Image by Diane Bondaref/AP Images]