Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Seem Poor’ In Latest Instagram Family Photos, Fans Claim

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have gone through many bumps in the road since late last year. From the Paris robbery that traumatized Kim just enough to make her decide to stop wearing jewelry and temporarily disengage herself from social media to Kanye West’s breakdown that caused him to be hospitalized for nine days, the famous celebrity couple does have a lot to reflect on as they head into the new year.

But if there’s something that hasn’t changed or perhaps will never change about West and Kardashian, it’s their propensity to do something that stirs controversy. Whatever they do, whether on purpose or not, people will always have a reason to talk about them.

And the famous celebrity couple are at it again. Just after news broke out that detentions have been made related to the Paris robbery, the KUWTK reality star posted Instagram photos of husband Kanye and their two children, North and Saint. It was also around this time when Kardashian finally returned to the world of social media after a long hiatus.

However, Kim Kardashian’s new Instagram photos offered a drastic change in terms of aesthetic and in the camera angles used. The new set of photos also offers a more intimate look into the West-Kardashian family, leaving many adoring fans gushing over them.

The first Instagram photo shows the entire Kardashian-West family enjoying a tender family bonding moment just outside their mansion. Another shows the adorable Saint West just standing inside their home while her mother Kim embraces him from behind. Another one shows Kim curled up on the couch gazing lovingly at her children as they loiter near their home’s French doors.

But there were some followers who pointed out that Kim Kardashian West’s new set of Instagram photos made her family “seem poor,” referencing the grainy and atmospheric filter that was used. Some fans went so far as to claim that Kim did it on purpose.

“Why are trying so hard to look poor in these pictures!!! So fake once again (sic),” one remarked.

“I haven’t seen this “poor” filter before, where can I get it? Oh, no, hang on, I am poor,” another one quipped.

Another threw shade at the couple for allegedly trying to make themselves look poor in the photos: “I have an idea, let’s take pictures that aesthetically make us look poor” -Kim & crazy Kanye…GIRL BYE.”

“It looks like they’re held up in a warehouse hiding out,” one quipped.

There were a few others who commended Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for giving them a more intimate look into their family life.

“Love seeing your natural home vibe,” one commented.

“This is what ppl (sic) want to see. a beautiful woman with her family, which doesn’t have to degrade herself to get attention. nice pictures,” another remarked.

As reported by TMZ, Kim Kardashian’s return to social media prompted millions of her followers to head over to her social media accounts, generating four million likes and 84 million impressions on Instagram just for the first 24 hours.

Kardashian’s new set of Instagram photos have been published in the wake of the arrests made in connection to the Paris robbery. The French police picked up 18 suspects for questioning over the theft at gunpoint of property and jewels worth $10 million from Kim Kardashian in her Paris hotel room back in October, a spokesman for Kardashian’s prosecutor told CNN.

Jean Veil, Kardashian West’s French lawyer, said that those held are between 23 and 73-years-old and are to be questioned for up to 96 hours.

The Paris prosecutor also remarked that the detentions are a “nice surprise.”

“On the one hand, it will perhaps mean the jewels will be recovered and on the other hand it puts an end to disgraceful speculation by some people, who thought it clever to pretend this robbery was a set-up or a publicity stunt by Madame Kardashian.”

What’s your take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in regards to the unique filter they used in their latest family photos? Was it just another publicity stunt to prop up their popularity or was it a sincere way with which to convey the love they share for each other as a family?

