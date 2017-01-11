‘Days Of Our Lives’ Petition Reaches 25,000 Signatures, Will NBC Listen And Choose Soap Opera Over Megyn Kelly’s Talk Show?

Longest-running soap opera Days of Our Lives is reportedly on the verge of being axed prompting more than 25,000 fans to participate in a signature campaign, but will NBC listen to their voices? Soap Hub launched the campaign in a bid to let NBC know that Days of Our Lives must stay on air for it has become an integral part of the fans’ lives.

Cancellation threats are not new to Days of Our Lives fans but this time, the threat might be real with the addition of Megyn Kelly to the network’s news roster. People sent fans worrying when it published a report that the beloved show might not make it past 2017.

Executives of the show have reportedly informed cast members that the show might be on the chopping block this year. “Basically, we’ve heard that there won’t be a Days in 2018,” said an insider.

Since it premiered, Days of Our Lives has been consistently renewed each year. However, Megyn’s move to the network might shake things up. It was already announced that the journalist wouldn’t renew her contract with Fox and instead transfer to NBC. Her stay with Fox is until July.

Speculations are continuously surfacing on what Megyn’s new role in the network is. “Nobody knows what she is going to be doing. There is so much that has to still be arranged,” the source added.

It is believed that she was offered three possible roles: an anchor in a Sunday night news program, a key figure in the network’s coverage of upcoming political events, and finally, the host of a talk show which could affect the fate of Days of Our Lives. Should the talk show come to fruition, some believe that it will replace the soap opera’s time slot – a move that isn’t unusual for NBC.

In 2011, the network axed its long-running programs All My Children and One Life to Live to accommodate its daytime talk shows which included The Chew and The Revolution. All My Children premiered in 1970 while One Life to Live had existed since 1968 prior to being canceled.

Furthermore, in 2012, the network changed General Hospital’s time slot – a slot it held since 1963 – for Katie Couric’s talk show, Katie. Her daytime program ended in 2014. Despite NBC’s penchant for prioritizing its talk shows, fans have their fingers crossed that Days of Our Lives will still be renewed. Many recall fond memories of watching the shows with the older members of their families.

Days of Our Lives celebrated its 50th-anniversary last year. Executive Producer Ken Corday told Press Pass LA what endears the show to its fans. After all, it isn’t easy to maintain a loyal fan base with the evolving times.

“There is no secret to it. It’s simple; if it’s not broken you don’t fix it. It’s about love stories and the power of love. We focus on our audience’s needs and wants, and that has never changed.”

In honor of the show’s anniversary, Executive Producer Greg Meng likewise published Days of Our Lives 50 Years, a compilation of photos chronicling the show’s humble roots, memorable scenes, and moving storylines. The book’s ending featured a letter penned by Days of Our Lives fan, Billy Vick.

Speaking to Booktrib, Greg said the choice to let a fan write the book’s ending was perfect. For Greg, it just shows how much they appreciate the devotion of viewers.

“This show is more than just a show and they’re more than just viewers. We are literally a family to them and they, of course, are family to us. I thought this [letter] was a tremendous, terrific example to close this [book] and to show Bill’s story is one example of what is really a reflection of our viewers. There is a bond that is indescribable between us and our extremely loyal family of fans.”

Throughout the years, Days of Our Lives has been telling stories that pierce through generations. Will NBC continue to cherish the viewers’ bond with the show?

