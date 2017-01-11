Bella Hadid Shamelessly Shows Off Her Perfect Figure In A Bikini Photo

A social media posting of Bella Hadid with her legs stretched out in teeny bikini picture has betrayed how badly the fashion model wanted to return to the beach after spending a cold winter. The picture was captioned with the words suggesting that the fashion model feels at home in any place with sun and sand.

“Where I belong,” she wrote on Instagram.

Since she shot to the limelight in 2016, Bella has generously been sharing photos that show off her body. And in all her postings, she always appears well-toned.

where i belong???? A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:43am PST

The posting of Bella Hadid with her legs stretched out in teeny bikini picture was followed by another one which featured the 10-year-old fashion model in a sexy pose. This time she was neither in a bikini nor on the beach but indoors. She had posed in front of a mirror and had pulled down her drawstring sweat pants that were white in color to reveal a pair of black and white underwear. And to once again show off a well-toned belly, the model also pulled up her shirt and tucked it under her breasts as she took a selfie with her pink smartphone.

In her indoors photo, Bella was inside a bedroom where she was positioned beside two beige chairs as she stood in front of a life-size mirror under a light that was hanging from the wooden ceiling. Behind her was an opened suitcase with some clothes hanging out. The image was posted on Instagram in the GIF format.

Yet another image of the daughter of Yolanda Foster, a star of Real HouseWives of Beverly Hills, showed the fashion model in high heeled black boots, cut-off jeans, and a white collared shirt. The shirt was tied up in a knot at the front to expose her taut tummy. Lying by the fashion model’s side was a chair and rolly suitcase from Louis Vuitton all shut. There was no indication why but Bella captioned the image “Mr. Lonely.”

Earlier in the week, before the Bella Hadid with her legs stretched out in teeny bikini picture appeared, the model had posted another picture of herself wearing a rolled-down jeans and a PILLS tee. She had her full makeup on in the posting which indicated that this was her first modeling gig of the year.

“First job of the year and feeling lucky… Love & Light to all of you,” the fashion model wrote.

Lately, the fashion model has been enjoying a string of successes in her career with her latest gig being serving as a Moschino spokesperson. She has also lent her services to several fashion houses including Dior, Max Mara, and Fendi. This has turned her into one of the most coveted models at the moment.

Another development in Bella Hadid’smodeling career is that she is collaborating more and more with her sister Gigi Hadid, who was crowned the model of the year in 2015. In the Moschino Spring 2017 campaign, Bella is featured alongside Gigi. The photoshoot by Steven Meisel had the two sisters starring as supermodels who are constantly being bombarded by paparazzi. A campaign by Fendi, which was shot by Karl Lagerfeld, also features the duo.

@fendi s/s 17 campaign shot by the one and only @karllagerfeld ! what a dream come true to start off the new year ! thank you @chaos @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis and Karl I love you so much???????????????? A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:08am PST

Prior to this, the two sisters had worked together in November on Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. But before then the last time the two sisters had partnered was in a Fall 2015 campaign for Balmain.

With Gigi being the older sibling, her career took off at a faster rate than Bella’s and at one time it looked like Bella would never catch up with her sister. However, in 2016 particularly, Bella has had roaring success. In between numerous campaigns for various fashion houses, she has also graced the covers of 28 magazines proving she is now in the league of her elder sibling, if not above.

[Featured Image by Francois Mori/AP Images]