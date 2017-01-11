Thomas Gibson, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Mick Jagger, Clint Eastwood And More: Sexy Heartthrobs Over 50

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Thomas Gibson has some amazing fans who totally adore him in the same way George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Mick Jagger, and Clint Eastwood have been loved throughout the years. Women who consider the former Criminal Minds unit chief their heartthrob, are a significant demographic in the Gibson fan base, though certainly, Gibson fans admire Thomas for a variety of reasons.

So what does it take to be an enduring heartthrob like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Thomas Gibson, Mick Jagger, and Clint Eastwood? Some time ago, AARP put together a slide show of 21 heartthrobs over 50, but the list is hardly exhaustive. Hundreds of fans filled their comments section with even more heartthrob names.

Looking at heartthrobs, from young Harry Styles to Brad Pitt and George Clooney, on through time to Mick Jagger and then all the way back to Clint Eastwood, there has to be a certain quality there. It can’t just be about having a pretty face, and a nice body. Is it talent or always being nice to fans?

Thomas Gibson fans say #HotchisOurHero, referring to his role as Aaron Hotchner affectionately called Hotch on Criminal Minds. Steven Tyler melted hearts with “Dream On” and who could help following when Tyler sings “Walk This Way”? Brad Pitt and George Clooney are both great actors. So perhaps it is about being a compelling actor or musician, able to represent a character or present a beautiful idea in a song.

How do Thomas Gibson, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Mick Jagger, and Clint Eastwood among numerous others hold that status past the age of 40 or 50? It takes something really special obviously but today there are so many aging heartthrobs out there. Some are not only over 50 but upwards of 80-years-old.

Heartthrobs like Thomas Gibson, Steven Tyler, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Clint Eastwood touch people’s hearts in a powerful way that is unforgettable, no matter how much time passes. Stars like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Mick Jagger, Thomas Gibson, and Clint Eastwood remain part of fans for life. Young stars like Harry Styles and the rest of One Direction certainly hope to be as enduring as these stars who are 50 to 90-years-old and still loved.

Clint Eastwood

Paul Newman and Clint Eastwood, 1972. Photograph by Terry O’Neill. pic.twitter.com/Tj8bXvKR5j — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) January 1, 2017

Mick Jagger

Jack White, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards pic.twitter.com/4ft9mUw9fv — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) January 4, 2017

Brad Pitt and George Clooney

#Oceans12 is #NowOnNetflix U.S.

They robbed 5 casinos and STILL need more money. Brad Pitt & George Clooney head a daring heist pic.twitter.com/JzcN7chwLk — CrossNetflixStream (@Netflix_Stream) January 8, 2017

Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and George Clooney in one film? Ocean’s eleven is a god-send pic.twitter.com/zSEXMznrjw — Amelia (@AM3LIA_HUNT3R) December 22, 2016

Clint Eastwood will soon turn 87-years-old, but Clint Eastwood is eternally hot. The same will likely be true of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Thomas Gibson. Just think of Mick Jagger now 73-years-old, Steven Tyler now 68-years-old, or Ozzy Osbourne age 67. Ozzy says he might be singing Crazy Train at 75 according to The Rolling Stone. Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Clint Eastwood, Mick Jagger, Steven Tyler, and Ozzy Osbourne are all still working hard to entertain fans.

So what won’t fans do to support their heartthrobs? There are not many things Thomas Gibson fans won’t do to #SupportThomasGibson.

The Thomas Gibson #NoHotchNoWatch movement, boycotts Criminal Minds following Thomas Gibson’s dismissal, for allegedly kicking co-executive producer Virgil Williams. #NoHotchNoWatch feels Thomas Gibson has been treated unfairly and they won’t back down on their protest. Some Thomas Gibson fans suspect ageism.

Thomas Gibson fans have organized a huge protest movement with numerous hashtags and special meetings every Wednesday night at 9 PM on Twitter. They even held a four-day rally of continuous tweeting around New Year’s Eve.

Thomas Gibson

@CrimMinds_CBS The year’s biggest moment hands down was losing Hotch. #NoHotchNoWatch is growing daily as your ratings fall. Happy New Year! — Zoey (@Zoey_1976) January 1, 2017

We won’t be silenced and will continue to spread the truth about Thomas Gibson. #MasterProfilerHotch #NoHotchNoWatch — Zoey (@Zoey_1976) January 5, 2017

Perhaps Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Mick Jagger, Clint Eastwood and the scores of other heartthrobs young and old should be a little envious of Thomas Gibson because his fan base is doing something amazing to support him. Thomas Gibson fans are holding a massive Twitter protest to #SupportThomasGibson following Thomas Gibson being fired from Criminal Minds by ABC and CBS.

Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Mick Jagger, and Clint Eastwood have massive fan bases, that would no doubt cripple any foe if a boycott were needed. If all of Brad Pitt’s, Steven Tyler’s, Mick Jagger’s, or Clint Eastwood’s fans were to become offended by the treatment of these aging heartthrobs, most any corporate entity would just back away, or so one would think.

Despite Criminal Minds boycotts, and twitter protests, ABC and CBS remain firm in their position, having publicly run Thomas Gibson’s reputation through the mud unfairly according to #NoHotchNoWatch.

What would the fans of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Steven Tyler, Mick Jagger, and Clint Eastwood do next if their heartthrobs were being maligned? Ozzy Osbourne fans might totally wreck havoc, but should they have to? Don’t these stars, including Thomas Gibson deserve tremendous respect? Have they not each worked hard to provide the public with drama, art or music in their own special way?

Criminal Minds had a number of heartthrobs over the years. Thomas Gibson, Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, and now, Adam Rodriguez certainly all turn lady’s heads when they walk in a room. Each has a strong fan base. Doesn’t CBS and ABC recognize the importance of fans and viewers?

Does the entertainment industry recognize the value of such heartthrobs as Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Steven Tyler, Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, and Clint Eastwood? Are ABC and CBS too big now to care what viewers want, or who they want to see?

What is it going to take to make this all end? Thomas Gibson fans want a formal apology for Thomas Gibson, and an invitation to come back if he chooses to do so. Why is that so difficult?

Thomas Gibson fans’ dedication is exemplary and there is no sign they are ever going to back down or give up. In fact, they say the movement is still growing. Obviously, this is a testimony to Thomas Gibson’s heartthrob status.

Heartthrobs like Thomas Gibson, Steven Tyler, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Mick Jagger, and Clint Eastwood are important to television viewers and music lovers. Viewers and music buyers used to be important to networks, advertisers, and record companies. Are ABC and NBC too big to care, or too big to recognize an individual’s talent?

Criminal Minds and Thomas Gibson’s fans are being put to the test. What if Steven Tyler, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Mick Jagger, and Clint Eastwood were mistreated by a major network, movie studio or record label?

Thomas Gibson is missed on Criminal Minds, and Gibson is defended by fans, just as George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Mick Jagger, and Clint Eastwood’s fans would stand up for their heartthrobs.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown, Michael Buckner, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]