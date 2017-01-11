Nina Dobrev Recently Celebrated Her Birthday And Then Chopped Off Her Hair

Nina Dobrev, known best for her lead role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries, has recently celebrated her 28th birthday and then followed up the celebration by chopping off her hair.

On Monday, Nina Dobrev shared a picture on Instagram of herself getting ready for the Golden Globe awards. Dobrev was also spotted at the Instyle’s Golden Globes afterparty wearing a red dress designed by Zac Posen. Per International Business Times, Nina paired the red dress with red lipstick and decided to keep the amount of jewelry she wore to a minimum.

When you're hot AF getting ready for the Globes ???????? #BEFORE A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

While celebrating her 28th birthday on Monday, The Vampire Diaries star shared a picture on her Instagram account of herself getting her hair done for the afterparty. The caption of the picture read, “When you’re hot AF getting ready for the Globes.”

❤@zacposen #Repost @zacposen with @repostapp ・・・ Birthday girl ❤️???????????????????? @ninadobrev ✨ A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

After celebrating her 28th birthday and attending the Instyle’s Golden Globes afterparty, Nina decided to chop off her signature hair style and shock her fans and followers with something new.

Us Weekly– who described the long hair of Nina Dobrev as one of the most “enviable heads of long hair in Hollywood” – reported that The Vampire Diaries star has chopped off her signature hair style. Now, Nina is walking around with a bob style hair cut that just skims her shoulders.

Nina Dobrev, who has been sporting a long hair style since her days on DeGrassi, revealed her shoulder-length hair style during the London premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage on January 10.

Dobrev wasted no time teasing her followers with a close-up shot of her new shoulder-length hair style by posting a picture of it the day after her birthday on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “Short hair. Don’t care.”

Short hair. Don't care???????????? New year. New Do(brev). ???????? @xxxmovie #London Hair by RiRiCapri… aka @riawnacapri A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

In the caption of the picture Nina shared on Instagram the day after her 28th birthday, she also mentioned the fact that it was a new year and time for a new her.

Capri – who has been the longtime stylist to both Nina and her best friend Julianne Hough – revealed Dobrev had been itching to chop off her hair for several years. He claimed she wanted to chop her hair off before shoulder-length hair styles started to trend. According to Capri, it was a new year and it was Nina’s birthday, so they made the decision to chop off her hair and just did a “birthday chop.”

“Short hair gives a great strong focus to the face, neck and shoulders, something Nina hasn’t ever had. Her hair is now fun and sexy with a feminine edge.”

So, what is it that makes the short bob style hair cut that Nina got on her birthday different from other short hair styles in Hollywood? Capri claims it is because it is “asymmetrical, textured, and chopping.”

“It’s an asymmetrical, textured and choppy yet blunt bob. This is the year things are getting bolder and thicker. 2016 was light, wispy and airy. This year think more structure — blunt but textured.”

Nina decided to wear her new short hair style in loose waves while attending the premiere. Her new hair style was paired with a stunning mint green dress also designed by Zac Posen. Her outfit was accessorized with a gold Jimmy Choo clutch and peep-toe pumps designed by Christian Louboutin.

@XXXMovie @vindiesel @rubyrose @deepikapadukone A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:05pm PST

Did you know Nina Dobrev celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday? More importantly, what do you think of her new short hair style? Do you miss her long hair or love the new look? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]