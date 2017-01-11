Ariel Winter Wears Booty Shorts And Racy Sheer Top For Outfit Of The Day Post

Ariel Winter seems to have taken a note from Kendall Jenner when it comes to “freeing the nipple.”

Ariel shared a steamy outfit of the day post to Instagram on Tuesday night as she enjoys her vacation in Bora Bora. The 18-year-old Modern Family star has been keeping fans on their toes as she continues to share racy images from her tropical trip. However, she exchanged the bikini for short-shorts and a sheer lace top in her latest post.

Winter shows off her toned — and tanned — legs in the image as she flaunts platform heels, denim shorts, and a lace long-sleeve shirt. The image received over 58,000 likes in just two hours as fans flocked to get another glimpse at Ariel’s risqué vacation photos. Her followers took to commenting on the image as they expressed their opinion on Ariel’s “outfit of the day.”

“I am stunned by this woman” “Love the legs”

However, not everyone is loving the photo as some say Ariel is looking too much like Kylie Jenner.

“Can we not be a Kylie Clone?” “Cringy af”

While some Instagram users may be hating on Ariel’s outfit of the day choice, there’s no denying the actress turned the heat up this week with her other posts from Bora Bora. Winter started off the vacation posts with a shot of her riding in a boat while wearing a figure-fitting black swimsuit. Of course, her fans complimented her as they took to commenting and liking the Instagram photo.

One user even compared the teen to Marilyn Monroe, “no joke.”

“You have SUCH an amazing body! You remind me sooo much of Marilyn Monroe, no joke :)”

While the shot was undeniably gorgeous, Ariel saved the racier images for later in her trip. She posted a couple booty photos as she and a friend wore cheeky bikinis while out on the water. Winter followed up the buddy post with a shot of her wearing the black one-piece, but this time showing off the backside. The Daily Mail reported on Ariel’s sexy snap as the site said she was busy showing off her tan lines.

“The 18-year-old Modern Family star sat in the bow of a boat with her back to the camera in a black bathing suit. The actress showed her tanned back and cheeks with her head slightly tilted.”

While the main focus of the racy image is Ariel’s backside, she captioned the photo to let viewers know what she was focusing on.

“‘Y’all there are stingrays in the water,’ she wrote in the caption for her 2.8 million followers on Instagram.”

Yahoo also covered Winter’s getaway as she spent her Sunday evening playing with an Easy-Bake Oven instead of attending the Golden Globes. Ariel posted a shot of her lying on the floor next to the toy as she wears a flannel and booty shorts, of course.

“I tried to help the kids bake cookies with their easy bake oven….they went in as circles…and came out as this… #sos #sendhelp”

Yahoo said it looks like Ariel is enjoying her much-needed vacation as she spends the evening partying in a different way this year.

“We think any night spent using an Easy-Bake Oven is a time well spent and it looks like she’s having the best Golden Globes party EVER.”

Winter seems to be enjoying her first few weeks of the New Year as she continues to post sexy photos. She ended 2016 with a shot of her and boyfriend Levi Meaden sharing a midnight kiss as she wore a provocative party dress. And it seems Ariel is staying true to her New Year’s Eve caption as she continues to enjoy life — and document it for her fans.

“Loving you all the way into 2017#happynewyear #nye”

