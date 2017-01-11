500-Year-Old Prophecy By ‘Italian Nostradamus’ Comes True, Sparks Fears Of Supervolcano Apocalypse

The unexpected fulfilment of a 500-year-old prophecy by Italian scholar and psychic Matteo Tafuri, also known as “Italian Nostradamus,” that there will be two consecutive days of snow in the southern Italian resort region of Salento just before the apocalypse has sparked fears that the end of world is near.

Thousands of Italians were already living in fear following warnings by scientists that a major eruption of supervolcano Campi Flegrei, which caused one of the biggest volcanic eruptions in Europe in the last 200,000 years, could be imminent.

But the fears have intensified into near-panic after two consecutive days of snowfall occurred in Salento, a peninsula in southern Puglia, Italy, where, according to residents, “it never snows.”

“Where I live, in Salento, it never snows,” said a resident of Salento on the website StayCiao. “I almost do not remember the last time it snowed, since it was a very long time ago and it melted shortly after!”

The occurrence of two consecutive days of snowfall in Salento, the first time in living memory, led many to recall that Matteo Tafuri (1492-1582), the “Italian Nostradamus,” had written a prophecy in the sixteenth century that two consecutive days of snowfall in the resort area would be followed closely by the end of the world, according to Express.

Southern Italy has been experiencing an unusual pattern of freak snowstorms recently with many parts blanketed thickly with snow. According to The Local, in a report published on January 9, there was unusually heavy snowfall across the peninsula, with residents of southern towns, such as Tarantino, Lece, and Bari, waking up to the unfamiliar sight of a blanket of white. Even the beaches of Salento were covered with snow, the report said.

The fulfillment of Tafuri’s prophecy in Salento has led some observers to raise the alarm that his prophecy of the end of the world is about to come true.

“Salento of palm trees and mild south wind… Two days of snow, two flashes in the sky, I know the world ends…”

He recorded the prophecy in his personal diary and then hid it away in his bedroom. But the dire warning of doom to come following two days of snow in Salento was discovered only recently, centuries after he died. The apparent of the prophecy so soon after the prophecy was discovered is not a coincidence, conspiracy theorists argued.

Some believe that the reference in Tafuri’s prophecy to “two flashes in the sky,” following two days of snow in Salento, could be a reference to the flash of a supervolcano eruption.

The Inquisitr reported earlier on January 3 that scientists warned that supervolcano Campi Flegrei located beneath the city of Naples was showing signs of imminent eruption which could cause Earth -wide destruction comparable with a large asteroid impact event.

Researchers believe that the last time Campi Flegrei erupted 39,000 years ago it triggered a “volcanic winter” across the world. The “volcanic winter” may have led to the extinction of the Neanderthals, some scientists believe.

Notizie inedite su Matteo Tafuri (1492-1584). Nuove rivelazioni da un… https://t.co/tpC4zELPWf pic.twitter.com/jtxCPYmM82 — marcello gaballo (@spigolature) October 19, 2016

Conspiracy theorists have thus linked the recent warnings by scientists of a major supervolcano eruption with Tafuri’s prophecy. Conspiracy theorists have also linked Tafuri’s prophecy with recent reports that tears were seen coming from the eyes of a painting of the Virgin Mary at The Church of the Holy Archangel Michael in Trubarevo, a village near Skopje, the capital city of the Republic of Macedonia.

According to the reports, the painting of the Virgin was spotted shedding tears on New Year’s Day. Believers interpreted the incident on New Year’s Day as a sign that the compassionate Mother of God was sad about an apocalyptic event to befall the world in 2017.

Panicked worshipers who first spotted the tears emerging from the left eye of the Virgin told their priest who contacted Macedonian Orthodox Church officials. He asked them to come and witness the miracle and confirm it.

“When the priest finished his Sunday morning service, one believer noticed a few drops coming from the left eye of the Virgin,” said Risto Setinov, president of the local church board, according to Express.

“Father Boban took some wool and wiped it, smelt it and said it smelled of Holy myrrh,” Setinov continued. “After that, a few more drops came down the face of the icon.”

“We remained in the church all day and the drops kept appearing.”

“Ecco la profezia choc di Matteo Tafuri :"Due giorni di neve nel Salento preannunciano la fine del Mondo",” https://t.co/Df6JcUZxVD — Gli Angeli di Dio (@Gliangelididio) January 9, 2017

Archbishop Stefan Veljanovski, the head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, reportedly visited the small church. He prayed in the church in front of the icon and confirmed that a miracle had happened. He said it was a sign from God of future events and advised believers to pray.

Macedonians flocked to witness the miracle and alarming reports spread that it was a sign of an impending catastrophe.

[Featured Image by Catmando/Shutterstock]