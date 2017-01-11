Scheana Marie Shay Admits She Wants To Find Love Again: Is She Dating?

It was recently revealed that Scheana Marie Shay and Mike Shay are getting a divorce. These two are moving on, and now Scheana is speaking out about her thoughts on if she would date again. Scheana Marie Shay gave E! an exclusive interview about her thoughts and didn’t hold back. She is hoping to find love again someday in the future.

Scheana Marie Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce From Mike Shay https://t.co/ZduXaCEt1n via @UsWeekly — ms.Somebody (@SomebodyMs) December 27, 2016

Scheana Marie Shay didn’t hold back at all. She explained her thoughts on returning to the dating world. It will happen at some point, and Scheana revealed when it could.

“I could say yesterday. I could say in three months. I don’t know. I feel differently all the time but I’m definitely open to finding love again. I feel like I’m on The Bachelor. Hey Nick Viall! I hope by the end of this year, I end it the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m already so much happier and I do feel like a weight has been lifted. I just want to stay happy.”

Scheana Marie Shay has already signed her divorce papers, but she didn’t hold much back. Her divorce from Mike Shay is something she never expected to happen, and she is sharing that it has been hard on her. Scheana said, “I definitely have my days where I break down, and I’m really sad about it. But at the end of the day, I know this is what’s right. It was not meant to be. That wasn’t my forever, and I know I’ll get that one day and I’m just waiting for that day.”

Scheana Marie Shay opens up about her divorce : https://t.co/ZmKpo5SuDH pic.twitter.com/PXzGOvdRKd — E! News (@enews) January 9, 2017

The fans are curious to see what went down between Scheana Marie Shay and Mike Shay. So far, the couple has been pretty quiet about it all. It turns out that you will get to see it all air on on the current season of Vanderpump Rules. E! Online shared that Scheana Marie Shay is sharing a few details about what happened in their marriage. Scheana Marie Shay shared that they did try out marriage counseling and it didn’t work for them. When Mike Shay gave up his addiction to pain pills, things did get better for them, but it wasn’t enough.

Scheana Marie Shay went on to share that there were more things going on during their marriage that made things hard for her. They had issues from just three months into their marriage. They did not have a prenup, but Scheana Marie Shay did say that everything is signed and settled. Mike is working on new music, and she says that both are happy and moving on fine. Scheana Marie Shay shared that one thing that was hard on her was when Mike decided to walk away the same day Scheana had lost a close family member.

Scheana is doing well. She said, “I felt like I lost my spark for a while and I feel like I definitely got it back. It’s not 100 percent there yet but I’m in a very good place right now, and I am very happy.” It really does sound like things are getting better for her. The viewers will get to continue to watch it all play out on the show.

Are you shocked to hear that Scheana Marie Shay is willing to try and find love again? Do you think that it is too early for her to be thinking about moving on? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights on Bravo. You will not want to miss the rest of this season of the show.

[Featured Image By Araya Diaz/Getty Images for BMF Media]