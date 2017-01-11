Kylie Jenner Wears Booty-Baring Dress To Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards

Kylie Jenner stepped out in an eye-catching and booty-baring purple gown Tuesday night as she attended Marie Claire‘s Image Maker Awards.

The 19-year-old first teased her outfit on social media as she posted on SnapChat and Instagram. Later, Jenner was photographed in the revealing gown as she posed on the red carpet. Kylie shared a video to Instagram of her walking in the gown prior to hitting the awards as her fans and followers caught a glimpse of her ample behind. Within two hours, the video received over 3.3 million views from Kylie’s 83 million followers.

The video also garnered almost 8,000 comments in that time period as fans expressed their enjoyment of seeing Jenner wearing the sexy dress.

“Oh my lawd Kylie!” “Ooh im in love with this one”

The cosmetics queen seems to be enjoying the look as well as she also posted a Boomerang video while twirling in the purple gown. Jenner smiles casually as she looks away from the camera while doing a little dance in the revealing outfit. Kylie posted a video to SnapChat as she got in the car with model and friend Jordyn Woods saying she was on her way to meet her date.

Her date seems to be Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing as Kylie is photographed with him several times on the red carpet.

While Kylie undoubtedly looks amazing in her figure-flattering gown, she isn’t the first Kardashian-Jenner sister to wear the look. Kourtney Kardashian wore the same style previously, however with a different bodice and in a different color. Instagram users uploaded the side-by-side comparison of Jenner and her sister while asking who wore it better. While Kylie’s purple take of the gown is revealing in its own right, it seems Kourtney’s black version shows a bit more skin.

But that’s not to say Jenner is afraid to show off some skin. She was recently photographed getting cheeky in Mexico with boyfriend Tyga as she flaunted numerous bikinis. The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to post more photos from the couple’s tropical vacation. Kylie is seen wearing a revealing two-piece as she sits on Tyga’s lap. Jenner isn’t shy when it comes to flaunting her ample cleavage, either.

People reported on the photo as it came just days after Kylie made headlines for her booty-baring bikini pics.

“Kylie Jenner and Tyga have never shied away from public displays of affection and they’re certainly not about to start now. The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sexy snap of his lady love Jenner, 19, sitting on his lap in a black and white Ellejay bikini.”

The photo comes after another revealing vacation post was made public as Kylie put her derrière on full display. She’s seen sitting poolside in a thong bikini while Tyga wraps his arms around her burgeoning backside. Us Weekly shared the racy image as the site stated Tyga couldn’t keep his hands to himself.

“He was ready for that jelly! Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves in a barely there bikini during a pool day in Punta Mita, Mexico, on Tuesday, January 3, and her beau, Tyga, couldn’t help himself from grabbing the teen Lip Kit queen’s shapely behind.”

It seems Kylie knows how to get people talking— and how to keep them talking— as she wears yet another risqué outfit to Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards. Jenner also stepped out Sunday night to attend the annual Golden Globes ceremony in a metallic gown that left little to the imagination. One thing is certain, and that’s the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling has been rocking her red carpet looks this week.

What look of Kylie’s do you prefer? Her Golden Globes gown, or tonight’s Marie Claire look?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]