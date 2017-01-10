WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Vs. Chris Jericho For The Universal Championship At ‘Wrestlemania 33’

Wrestlemania 33 is still a few months away from finally happening, but WWE fans are already looking forward to the possible main events. And while it definitely looks like Kevin Owens will be part of the championship match at Wrestlemania 33, recent events have pointed out to the possibility of another match brewing on the horizon. And that is a blockbuster showdown between Roman Reigns and Chris Jericho at Wrestlemania 33.

As most fans would know by now, Chris Jericho grabbed the U.S Championship for Roman Reigns recently. This leaves Roman essentially beltless heading to his Royal Rumble match with Kevin Owens. According to Forbes, one scenario that will play out is that Chris Jericho will somehow cost Kevin Owens the WWE Universal title and the two will figure in a match at Wrestlemania 33 for the US title that Jericho currently has.

The problem with that scenario is that it essentially leaves Roman Reigns, who is going to be the WWE Universal Champion in this case, without a viable dance partner for Wrestlemania 33. This is a big no as Roman Reigns will be headlining the main event of Wrestlemania 33 as the WWE champion.

Braun Strowman, despite the WWE pushing him heavily, is still green and would likely result in a disastrous and underwhelming Wrestlemania 33 feud with Reigns. Wrestlemania 33 will be a disaster for Roman Reigns if the WWE does go this path.

An alternative rumor goes the other way and actually fixes this problem. According to WWE Leaks, Chris Jericho is the heavy favorite to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match in a few weeks. If Roman Reigns does win the Universal Championship at the event, then Wrestlemania 33 could get pretty interesting with a main event between Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns.

The two already have some history and it has already resulted in great TV. Having them go at it against each other at Wrestlemania 33 will definitely make a compelling storyline as Chris Jericho is doing some of his best work as a heel as of late.

Wrestlemania 33 still has other options when it comes the WWE Universal Championship. The WWE could have Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho battle it out at Wrestlemania 33 for the championship for a “best friends turned bitter rivals” type of match. The only drawback is that one of them will have to turn face for this match.

Most likely it will be Chris Jericho, which will be a shame if it happens because he has been doing a great job as a heel. But this is also a viable option that the WWE could explore for Wrestlemania 33 and have Reigns battle it out with Braun Strowman in the event. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens will also make the road to Wrestlemania 33, as the two are some of the most charismatic and entertaining wrestlers in WWE history.

As of now, this seems to be the direction where the WWE is headed for Wrestlemania. But a Roman Reigns vs. Chris Jericho match-up will also make a compelling storyline going to Wrestlemania 33. The JeriKO tandem is still working wonders and it will be great if the WWE could keep that going for just a bit longer. Hopefully, it could still go beyond Wrestlemania 33.

Whatever the case may be, having Chris Jericho win the whole Royal Rumble match is definitely the best move for the WWE. Rumors are also swirling that the WWE could go another route and have Goldberg win the Royal Rumble match. This is going to be a disaster as having a part time wrestler win the Rumble will kill any momentum going to Wrestlemania 33. The WWE should stay away from this and just have Chris Jericho win the Royal Rumble and headline Wrestlemania 33 with either Roman Reigns or Kevin Owens.

[Featured Image by Brandon Wade/AP Images]