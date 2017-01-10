Christina And Tarek El Moussa Divorce: What Do We Know So Far?

Christina and Tarek El Moussa are officially getting a divorce. The paperwork was filed January 9 in a California court and the details may surprise you. It was Tarek who filed, and what he asked for definitely leads to speculation that Gary Anderson is one of the many reasons the El Moussa marriage failed. They have been separated for several months but just announced it officially last month after a phone call to the police from last May was leaked to the press.

You may recognize Christina and Tarek El Moussa from the HGTV show, Flip or Flop. The couple has been married seven years and they have been doing the house-flipping show for three seasons. According to Hollywood Life, Tarek El Moussa is asking for spousal support and for the judge to block Christina from getting any money out of him. This is interesting because in most cases the woman is the one who gets the alimony from her husband. Despite what he may think of his soon-to-be ex-wife, Tarek is asking for joint physical custody of their two children. He still wants to remain amicable regarding the kids, which is a good thing for all parties involved.

Rumors of inappropriate texts between Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson have been swirling. They are what allegedly caused the split back in May and what led up to the police being summoned to the El Moussa’s Orange County home. Tarek is reportedly angry that Anderson got involved with his wife and believes that if he hadn’t stepped in, he could have likely repaired his marriage. Christina seems happy with her new man, she even reportedly spent the new year with him in Park City, Utah. It is unclear how long the two have seriously been seeing one another, but speculation is at least a few months, maybe more.

This situation could get incredibly messy between Christina and Tarek El Moussa. They own a business together and are involved in several other side ventures together including seminars and real estate. Flip or Flop will not return following the ending of Season 3. While it hasn’t officially been canceled, it has been taken off the line-up. The El Moussas are still filming for Season 3 and when that is finished, so is their show. There has been talk about Christina wanting her own show on HGTV after Flip or Flop is officially off the air. If this is the case, it could cause even more friction between the estranged couple.

Christina El Moussa has not officially responded to the divorce filing yet. She will likely lawyer up and release a statement that way if at all. Speculation is that she will ask for Tarek to pay her alimony, but with the money the couple makes, the judge may opt to not give support out to either. If they are sharing custody of the children, child support will also be a non-issue. As the divorce plays out, things could get really nasty.

As Christina and Tarek El Moussa move on from one another, there will be a lot revealed about the ending of their marriage. Right now, Tarek is set on blaming Gary Anderson for his role in their split. He reportedly has come to the realization that he may have also played a role in his marriage to Christina falling apart, but blames Anderson more. A lot went wrong, but at the end of the day they were blessed with two children together and seven years of memories. Christina and Tarek El Moussa are officially headed for divorce and there is no turning back at this point.

