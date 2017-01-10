Prince William and Kate Middleton: Kensington Palace To Be Main Residence In 2017

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to make some big changes in 2017, and one of them will be using Kensington Palace in London as their main residence this year. Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk is the current residence of William and Kate, which Queen Elizabeth II gifted to the couple. While the Queen normally spends her holidays here, this has been a quiet haven where Prince William and Kate have been able to raise their children.

Now, however, Vogue is reporting that 2017 will see William, Kate, and the family living primarily at Kensington Palace in London. Kensington Palace’s 20-room apartment 1A has been used since 2013 only as a part-time residence for Prince William and Kate. Since Prince William’s piloting contract of two years is set to end in March, this will give the family ample opportunity to spend more time together in London.

The Telegraph have stated that sources that are close to the royal couple have said that there will be many changes ahead for Prince William, Kate and the family in 2017.

“The Duke, in particular, has a lot of thinking to do over the Christmas and New Year period. He has his job as an Air Ambulance pilot, which he enjoys very much, but he also wants to take on more royal duties, as does the Duchess. Decisions about schooling and nurseries are all part of that.”

Kensington Palace is also where William and Kate Middleton have received distinguished guests, such as President Obama. But this has been a home for the royals since the 17th century and Queen Victoria herself grew up in this London residence, while Princess Margaret once resided in Apartment 1A. Prince William and Harry also grew up here with Prince Charles and Diana, and Prince Harry decided to move back to Kensington Palace in 2012 and gave up Clarence House.

While there has been some speculation as to the reason behind the planned move of Prince William and Kate Middleton, it is being reported that the move comes mainly because the royal couple would like to see Prince George attend Wetherby School, an institution that both William and Harry attended themselves, and which costs £6,500 per term. William and Kate would also like to get involved with more royal activities and responsibilities as the Queen will be 91 in April and the Duke of Edinburgh will be 96 in June.

But besides royal work and Prince George’s future schooling, Prince William and Kate are also said to want to add to their list of charitable initiatives. The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry is one of the royal couple’s current charities, but they are also involved with many other charities and use their role as royal patrons in order to further various causes.

For instance, Kate Middleton happens to be a royal patron of London’s Natural History Museum, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and the National Portrait Gallery. As mental health work is something that Prince William and Kate are extremely interested in, they may add to their list of charities by working more in this particular field once Kensington Palace becomes their main residence this year.

An insider has told The Telegraph that if Prince William and Kate are living in London at Kensington Palace it will make it much easier to say yes to more charities and work.

“They want to be in a position that when they are asked to do more, they are in a position to say yes. The Prince of Wales wants a slimmed-down monarchy and that will also have an effect in terms of the number of duties carried out by each of the core members. Also, their ambition for their charitable side is increasing. The impact of the Heads Together mental health campaign, in particular, is making them want to be more active on the issues they care most about.”

Do you like the idea of Prince William and Kate Middleton moving permanently to Kensington Palace in London?

[Featured Image by Oli Scarff/Getty Images]