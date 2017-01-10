Jana Duggar Babysits As ‘Counting On’ Returns With Jill, Jessa And Jinger Working On New Family Life, Josh Still Hid By The Duggars

Duggar family is excited for the new season of their TLC show Counting On, but it looks like some things have remained the same for some Duggars! Jana, the eldest unmarried daughter, is still doing a lot of babysitting and housework for the family as many of her sisters are getting engaged and starting a family of their own.

On the family Facebook, Jana was one of the first members to get featured in the new year picture, along with Joy-Anna. But with the younger Duggar having just started her courtship with Austin Forsyth last November, it looks like the 26-year-old Duggar will have to bear the brunt of the child care at home.

Check out Jana hanging with the little ones at home!

https://www.facebook.com/duggarfamilyofficial/photos/a.518180528315601.1073741828.510067475793573/961555450644771/?type=3

She worked consistently through the past holiday season as well. She worked on the gate to her family home to deck it out for Christmas, baked a bunch of cookies and breads for the Duggars to enjoy and spent time with the littles one.

Check out Jana baking up a storm for her family!

It’s not that Jana has had no men interested in her as a possible wife. Many have inquired and have even been on her consideration, but no one has been just right for her.

“There have been different guys who have come along and asked, but they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one,” she revealed, according to Radar Online. “It can be tempting, like, ‘Oh, I really want to be married,’ because in those moments, your siblings that are married and have little ones are going on dates and doing their thing. It’s like this weird in-between stage. I’m not a younger one, but I’m not an older, married one with kids.”

When she talks about her past courtships, she stays more demure, but the facts show that she has been more involved with quite a few men over the years.

“Jana didn’t name her suitors, but she has been attached to several men,” reports Yahoo! Sports. “Not only was she infamously linked to former NFL star Tim Tebow in 2014 (a claim her cousin vehemently denied on her behalf), she was also said to have once had a failed romance with a fellow reality star. In 2015 it was reported that Jana turned down advances from family friend and now-married “Bringing Up Bates” star Zach Bates after having “secret chaperoned dates.”

The rest of the Duggars are getting ready for a new season of Counting On to start next week. They shared various shorts that TLC has made to get the fans excited for the new show. The ones released seem to hint that this season will cover a lot of ground, including Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding, Jessa finding out about her second pregnancy and Joy-Anna entering her first courtship. There was nothing about Jana in particular, showing that she may still be focused on her primary family.

Another person that was not mentioned in Counting On feature was Josh Duggar. Those who are not aware, his scandal got the famous 19 Kids and Counting cancelled, which is the reason why the spinoff is now the major show featuring the Duggar girls. He has been coming back in the family pictures on Facebook and Instagram, which may mean that he will eventually come back in the future.

Do you think there will be a surprise in store for Jana in 2017? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]