NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls’ Rajon Rondo And Fred Hoiberg Have Not Spoken Since Being Benched

More trouble could be brewing for the Chicago Bulls. Rajon Rondo and Fred Hoiberg have not spoken much to each other, according to the Bulls’ point guard. Will a conclusion come anytime soon for the Bulls and their mercurial star player?

It has been nearly two weeks since Rajon Rondo was benched (courrtesy of CSN Chicago) by Chicago Bulls’ head coach Fred Hoiberg. Rondo’s banishment to the bench continued (courtesy of Sporting News) Monday night’s game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. That night seemed weird because it was remarkably Rajon Rondo’s bobblehead night.

The Bulls ended Rajon Rondo’s benching in the following game — a road visit to face the Washington Wizards. Rondo played as fellow Chicago Bulls’ stars Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade stayed in Chicago to recover from ailments and rest.

Many people will speculate that the only reason why the Bulls ended Rondo’s benching is because they were shorthanded. If so, Bulls’ coach Fred Hoiberg had to be a great salesman in order to convince Rajon Rondo to be ready to play. Because the Bulls are paying Rondo to play that should never be a problem. The issue is that Hoiberg allegedly has not said much to his point guard since having him glued in a chair for the past four games.

Rajon Rondo met with reporters prior to the Bulls’ game against the Wizards. Rondo was candid about how his experience has gone (courtesy of CSN Chicago) with the Chicago Bulls. He still does not fully understand why he was benched in the first place.

“I don’t know. I know a little bit of what’s going on, but it’s out of my control really, as far as what they have going on. So I’m going to have to play better.”

When to came to his sporadic, albeit nonexistent minutes during the time he was bnched by the Chicago Bulls, Rajon Rondo said that it is up to the coach.

“It’s not a great feeling as a player to play like that. You’re only as good as your coach thinks you are. That’s a big part of each individual’s success in the NBA.”

Rajon Rondo went on to compare his situation with the Bulls to that of the Houston Rockets’ James Harden.

“You look at James Harden and the year he’s having. D’Antoni turned over the keys to him and he’s having his best year ever with the right personnel around him. Certain guys got an opportunity to shine and play without restraint and certain guys will rise to the occasion. And some won’t.”

As Rondo continued, he would concede to the notion that he and Fred Hoiberg have only been cordial with one another as of late. That has a chance to change if Hoiberg and the Chicago Bulls were encouraged from Rondo’s performance in the 101-99 loss to the Wizards.

Rondo scored 12 points and dished out six assists. Most importantly, the beleaguered Bulls’ point guard was 6-13 from the field, with a plus-minus of four.

As for his defense, which eventually led to him sitting on the bench, Rajon Rondo contributed three steals. He played in just over 27 minutes for the Bulls.

In a perfect world the Chicago Bulls may have generated some minor interest on the NBA trade market. There are no substantial NBA rumors that have teams completely linked to a trade for Rajon Rondo, with the exception of the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Rondo’s annual salary hovering slightly over $14 million, few teams are going to want to trade for him. An NBA trade would work best for the Bulls, but it takes two teams to iron something out.

The Chicago Bulls will likely keep Rajon Rondo up until the NBA trade deadline. In this scenario the Bulls could capitalize on a what little trade market value he has. By then the Bulls will have a better grasp of their playoff chances. The major key is that he must play.

Rajon Rondo getting playing time with the Bulls until they move him is the only feasible solution, outside of a possible contract buyout. Playing Rondo, while shortening Dwyane Wade’s minutes is a win-win for the Chicago Bulls. In doing so the Bulls can showcase him to the rest of the league.

At the very least the Chicago Bulls owe Rajon Rondo some respect as a tenured NBA veteran. Failure to do so will not create a catastrophe, but it will raise some questions about how the Bulls operates as an NBA franchise. That is the last thing the Chicago Bulls want.

