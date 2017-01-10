Danielle Maltby Of ‘The Bachelor’ 2017’s Acting Past Revealed: Where Have You Seen Her?

Last night, as fans watched The Bachelor 2017, they noticed Danielle Maltby and several people realized right away that they know her from somewhere. It turns out that Danielle has an acting past, so hopefully she is on the show for the right reasons. Taste of Country shared all about where you might know Danielle from if you couldn’t quite remember. The fans were all over social networks trying to find out how they knew her or why she looked familiar to them.

✨???? t o m o r r o w ????✨ @bachelorabc #thebachelor #bachelorabc #alltheroses A photo posted by Danielle Maltby (@dmmaltby) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

If you have seen Cole Swindell’s music video for Middle of a Memory, then you might know Danielle Maltby. That is from her being the main love interest of Cole in the music video. Olivia Verschage actually asked Cole about it on Twitter because she was pretty sure that she knew who Danielle was and Cole was nice enough to answer her. She said, “Danielle on the @BachelorABC is definitely the girl in Middle of a Memory. Confirm? @coleswindell.” Cole responded saying “For Sure,” so it does turn out that Danielle Maltby has a bit of an acting past.

Right now, Cole Swindell’s music career is taking off. Everything is exploding right now. Not long ago, he spoke out in a press release about it all.

“I knew that music was powerful but I never ever could have imagined what impact my music could truly have on other people and more importantly in turn what it has done for me. I wrote a song as a way to help myself through the grief of losing my dad. But it quickly became bigger than me as people began writing to me with the most incredible stories about how the song helped them through extraordinary life events. I knew then it wasn’t about me anymore. I hope my fans know they have helped ME with every story, every ticket they have bought, every call to radio, and just showing up at my shows.”

Something else about Danielle Maltby is that she had a fiance who passed away. Heavy shared all about Nick Haag, who was her fiance. He died five years ago at the emergency room of Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Danielle was engaged to Nick at the time. They had been engaged for about five months, and Danielle was the one to find him. Nick died of a drug overdose. He was only 29 years old at the time of his death. Danielle Maltby actually moved to Nashville after he died, which was his hometown.

Danielle Maltby’s fiance moved to Nashville and was there working on a music career for quite some time before dating Danielle. His last known band was Chasin’ Mason. Nick Viall hails originally from Waukesha, Wisconsin, which is where Maltby’s fiance Haag died. One thing that Danielle and Nick have in common is living in this area. That is something that Nick likes about her. Danielle Maltby got the first one-on-one date of the season with Nick Viall and things went great for her. So far, these two have a really good connection, and everyone will have to wait and see how things go for her.

Are you shocked to find out that Danielle Maltby was in Cole Swindell’s music video? Do you think that she is on The Bachelor 2017 for the right reasons? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss watching Danielle on new episodes of The Bachelor 2017 on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image By Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]