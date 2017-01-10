George Michael’s Sex Life Now Public Knowledge Thanks To Piers Morgan

George Michael was once a close friend of Piers Morgan but the controversial writer decided to open up about the singer’s sex life.

In an Event column for the Daily Mail on Sunday, Jan. 8, Morgan claims that the late singer was very open about his personal life and sex life and even joked about his sexual escapades once at a dinner party. He even revealed that Michael once mentioned that he slept with 500 lovers in the course of seven years.

“I knew George pretty well, through various interviews and a sporadic, highly amusing email relationship, but nothing quite prepared me for that night,” Morgan revealed.

“He was on outrageously indiscreet form, revealing that he’d slept with 500 men in the previous seven years.” “George, who had us all heaving with laughter with his searing shocking honesty, chuckled: ‘I’ve decided to just admit everything so people can’t expose me for it.”

Piers also revealed that George told him he was being blackmailed by a French male prostitute because he forgot to pay him, and if he were to sleep with a woman, it would be Elizabeth Taylor. He also admitted that George never felt regret for being propositioned by a policeman in a Beverly Hills public restroom.

“I was only sorry for offending some of my fans,” Michael allegedly told Morgan.

Michael’s sex life stories came to surface despite having two long-term relationships over more than 15 years, according to the Daily Star. Michael was linked to celebrity hair stylist Fadi Fawaz since 2012 and previously dated Sportswear executive Kenny Goss from 1996 until 2009.

The Sun previously reported that George told Fadi that he no longer wanted him as his boyfriend and has attempted to break up with him multiple times. An alleged inside source revealed that the singer was struggling to let go of his partner.

“On more than one occasion George told Fadi he had no longer wanted to see him, but each time they would find themselves back in touch. George was so kind and generous, but he said to me many times that his biggest weakness was he could never say no to anything – sex, drugs – he had that sort of personality. In many ways he was quite a vulnerable person, because he always said yes. He never stood his ground.”

Fadi slammed the report, calling it “lies,” reports The Mirror.

“Lies. Time you believed in love,” he tweeted.

However, Kenny will reportedly play a big role in the singer’s funeral. George’s family are to have rumored to have invited Kenny as a “show of acceptance” over the star’s sexuality. But the funeral may be pushed off until March as investigators are currently still figuring out how George died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day.

The “Careless Whisper” singer passed away at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire, his publicist said last month. His manager, Michael Lippman, said that the singer died from heart failure, reports BBC.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” Michael’s family announced in a statement.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

South Central Ambulance Service was called to George’s house at 13:42 GMT. Thames Valley Police also arrived at the property and confirmed him dead at the scene.

“At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious,” they said. “A post-mortem will be undertaken in due course.”

Fadi Fawaz previously stated on social media that he wasn’t responsible for George Michael’s death. He said that the police have been “amazing” and “supportive” since the tragic events unfolded on Christmas Day.

[Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]