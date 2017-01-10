Donald Trump Russian Sex Tape? Bombshell Report Claims Trump Had Orgy With Russian Prostitutes In Bizarre Act Of Revenge Against Obama

Donald Trump may have a bizarre sex tape with Russian prostitutes, a claim that went viral on Tuesday after the release of a bombshell but unverified intelligence report.

The bizarre claim seemed to echo a rumor that had circulated for many weeks among members of the press, with the report making its way around the media before finally being reported this week. After becoming the stuff of legend among political reporters (and even hinted by actor Tom Arnold), the claims that Donald Trump was groomed for a run at the presidency by Russian intelligence officials are now out to the public.

Here is the article I did before the election on the allegation Russia intel tried to cultivate or co-opt Trump. https://t.co/o90bRgCXZG — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 10, 2017

The full report was published by Buzzfeed and other media outlets, with some bombshell claims of coordination between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian officials. The report — which was allegedly compiled by a British intelligence official at the request of some of Trump’s political opponents — claimed that the Russian government had been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” Trump for years in the hope of placing him in the presidency.

Buzzfeed noted that the claims of Donald Trump’s sex tape and other allegations were not verified, and that the document itself contained some obvious errors.

“It includes some clear errors. The report misspells the name of one company, ‘Alpha Group,’ throughout. It is Alfa Group. The report says the settlement of Barvikha, outside Moscow, is ‘reserved for the residences of the top leadership and their close associates.’ It is not reserved for anyone, and it is also populated by the very wealthy.”

But the allegations are reportedly being taken seriously by the U.S. intelligence community, to the point that this report was reportedly shared with both Trump and President Barack Obama.

Clinton campaign manager slams FBI director for not disclosing Trump ties to Russia earlier https://t.co/GRG4yhuFQ3 pic.twitter.com/pE64pFVuOc — The Hill (@thehill) January 11, 2017

The most salacious claim of the report is that Russian intelligence officials may have a sex tape showing Donald Trump in perverse acts with Russian prostitutes.

“According to Source D, where s/he had been present, TRUMP’s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs OBAMA (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSB control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.”

While the claims of Donald Trump’s sex tape have made for juicy headlines, many media outlets are stressing the still-unverified nature of the claims. The Huffington Post, which ran the story of the alleged Russian connection beneath a story of Barack Obama’s final speech, made it a point to emphasize that the

“But there’s still no compelling public evidence that the claims are true,” the report noted. “We haven’t seen how much of this information the intelligence community thought was worth mentioning or was able to find some verification for in the two-page document they presented to Obama and Trump.”

For his part, Trump has soundly denied the report. In a tweet issued within hours of the first reports hitting the internet, he blasted a tweet in all capital letters calling it “fake news.”

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

The full report claiming that Russian intelligence officials groomed Donald Trump and may have a sex tape showing Trump with Russian prostitutes can be read here.

[Featured Image by Brynn Anderson/AP Images]