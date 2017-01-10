UFO Sighting: Corroborating Witnesses Could Confirm New Year Fireball Event In Texas

A UFO sighting in San Antonio, Texas, could provide key information that could confirm a fireball UFO event in Texas, shortly after midnight on New Year’s day. In a report to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) that pays close attention to detail, the witness in the San Antonio UFO sighting provides data that appears to support a different sighting in Houston, Texas at approximately the same time. Both witnesses’ reports agree that a red, or orange ball of light was moving across the sky while making no sound.

In the Houston UFO sighting, the witness states that the object was gaining and dropping in altitude until it disappeared over the tree line. That data allowed for the elimination of a meteor as a good explanation. The San Antonio witness did not have the worries of losing the UFO in a tree line, as he reports that his encounter was even closer, and his details reflect a strange sighting by any measure of qualification.

On new years at about 12:30am, my father and I observed an object in the sky appearing red at a distance but then turned bright orange with a flicker of red as it flew closer. The object hovered over our street originating from the south. It flew in a quarter circle pattern over the convent property across from us as it dimmed its light and dissapeared. Two identical objects followed after the first object in the same pattern at the same speed and disappeared at the exact same spot as the first.

Some will recall that the Houston sighting occurred shortly after the fireworks ended there. The San Antonio witness speculated that the UFO sighting there might have been instigated by a firework display. What sets the San Antonio witness apart is his description of the movement of the UFO before it disappeared, and his inclusion of local weather details, which do fall within a small margin of error of regional reports for that night.

With little to no wind, and a clear view of the UFO, the San Antonio witness saw an object making specific movements that likely would not have been driven by the wind. That observation would eliminate balloons or Chinese lanterns. One could argue that the UFO was a wayward firework, but at close range it would be hard for the witness to miss the sound of a firework, and he states the UFO was moving silently.

Earlier that week before the New Year, two commercial pilots witnessed, and subsequently attempted to communicate with a UFO that shared many similarities to the two New Year’s sightings in Texas. Those similarities are easy to spot because they are both superficial and peculiar. All three of those sightings focused on a UFO that appeared to be a ball of light, and with the specific red or orange color. One of the commercial pilots noticed color changes in the UFO between the two colors that he thought were communication attempts.

One of the best ways to put those similarities to work is understanding how they complement each other in three separate sightings. Each UFO sighting in this event is made from a different angle. The first is at altitude on a commercial jet flight.

The other two are made at almost the same time, with one on the ground at a long distance, and the other on the ground practically under the UFO. In each of the sightings, the peculiar color and shape of the UFO is the same. The movements of the UFO also show similarities in that they appear to have intelligent guidance.

While we could discount the pilots’ UFO sighting before, the fact that the two Texas sightings occurred at approximately the same time with an almost identical appearance could lead to speculation that there was a New Year’s UFO event in Texas. There are still more UFO reports to sift through, and more will be coming over time. Until then, the speculation would favor that something very odd happened in Texas.

[Featured Image by Pobytov/iStock]