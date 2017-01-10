‘The Sims 4’ Welcomes ‘Vampires’ Game Pack This Month With Supernatural Powers, A New World

Later this month, vampires finally come to The Sims 4. These creatures of the night will be available in an upcoming game pack simply called “Vampires.” Players can expect immortality, special powers, new items, and even a new world to explore as part of the game pack. Two vampire forms and the world of Forgotten Hollow await those willing to embrace becoming a vampire.

The “Vampires” game pack lets players become vampires with their own unique needs. Vampires in The Sims 4 need Plasma to survive which they can obtain peacefully or through more nefarious means. Plasma Fruit can be grown for vampires looking to sustain themselves without involving other Sims, but vampires can also feed on their neighbors according to the game’s official website.

Vampires need to manage their Plasma intake, but being one with the night also has its benefits. Vampires have powers in The Sims 4 including being able to transform into a bat, what appears to be some type of super speed, and mind control. All of the powers available to vampires have not been revealed, but players can expect quite a few powers and a few weaknesses when the pack releases on January 24.

Sim vampires have two forms, the regular form and the dark form, that can be customized. New glowing eyes, different skin tones, and other customization options are included in the “Vampires” game pack. The dark form specifically features special animations and makes a Sim weak to sunlight. Sims assume this form to stalk prey or conduct other vampire business.

It is a little easier to roam around in dark form thanks to the new world introduced in “Vampires.” Forgotten Hollow is dark most of the time with dying trees and a nice rolling fog offering up a more sinister mood. The world is smaller than those added in expansions, but similar in size to those added in other game packs. Forgotten Hollow is about one block with five lots. Not to mention, the game pack features a new lot trait that will make vampires visit a lot more often. The trait works on any lot with it activated regardless of the world.

Like other game packs for The Sims 4, “Vampires” is likely to be priced at $19.99. All other game packs are that price as seen on the Origin storefront. Although no sale is currently available, DLC for The Sims 4 goes on sale often with some discounts marking content down by 50 percent or occasionally more. Bundles of stuff, game, and expansion packs are also being introduced offering three pieces of downloadable content at a discounted price.

Although ghosts were introduced in a free game update, vampires will require the purchase of the “Vampires” game pack. Including the option to be an alien, these three life states are the only ones available to players in The Sims 4. Zombies, werewolves, and other supernatural options have yet to be added to the title. The release of the “Vampires” game pack suggests different life states might be exclusive to their own game pack; however, that is merely speculation at this point.

The “Vampires” game pack releases just weeks after the release of the “Vintage Glamour Stuff” pack. As the Inquisitr reported, “Vintage Glamour Stuff” provides several new objects and items for Sims looking to make their lives a little more extravagant. Two new objects can be used by Sims in the stuff pack including a vanity and globe that doubles as a bar.

Looking forward, more packs are planned to release for The Sims 4. After “Vampires” releases, another stuff pack is expected to release this spring. As seen on the franchise’s official Twitter page, a stuff pack themed around bowling is the next major DLC to release for the game. With pets, seasons, generations, and other iconic features of The Sims yet to debut in The Sims 4, players have plenty of potential content to anticipate.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts]