Ariel Winter Instagram: ‘Modern Family’ Star Bares Booty In Bora Bora

Ariel Winter’s booty is again making the social media rounds.

The internet is alight with news of the latest Ariel Winter Instagram posts. Reportedly, the Modern Family actress is currently vacationing in Bora Bora, the apparent “girlfriends-only” trip providing fitting bikini pic fodder for the 18-year-old starlet. This weekend, Winter posted a bare-bottomed shot of herself and a bikini-donning friend, following it up with a solo shot of her shapely stern on Tuesday. Did you check out Winter’s latest Instagram shots?

While Ariel Winter’s fans and followers were provided plenty of evocative images from the actress on social media this weekend, the star just keeps the hits coming with new Instagram booty shots from her bikini-clad vacation.

As covered by Fox News, the latest Ariel Winter Instagram booty pic appeared online Saturday, documenting the Safelight star’s vacation with her girlfriends in Bora Bora. Since that report, Ariel has posted yet another “Bootylicious” photo on Instagram, further showing off her assets in a post on Tuesday. The latest bikini pic from Ariel also appears to be from Bora Bora, with the actress captioning the pic, “Y’all, there are stingrays in the water.”

“The 18-year-old actress took advantage of the picturesque location to work on her tan and get in some bikini pics.”

According to International Business Times, Winter’s Instagram also offered a bikini pic for those with more conservative taste in swimwear, snapped a few days prior. IBT identified Ariel’s bikini-wearing pal (from the aforementioned dual-derriere Instagram pic) as Jessie Berg, while the forenamed Fox report mentioned that Ariel’s hip tattoo was on display in her newest two-piece. Did you see the story on Winter’s Snapchat?

“In the pic posted on her Instagram account, the 18-year-old actress can be seen wearing a white two-piece swimsuit. She is joined by her friend, Jessie Berg, in the snap. The two are on board a boat and are basking under the sun.”

Ariel Winter is apparently no stranger to posting suggestive Instagram and Snapchat images. The young Modern Family star is perhaps known as much for her voluptuous visage as she is for her screen-acting vocation. Check out Ariel Winter’s Instagram here.

Previously highlighted by the Inquisitr, Ariel Winter’s tattoos have made headlines before. In November, the One Missed Call and Speed Racer ingenue turned heads when she showed off the matching body ink she received with her older sister, Shanelle Workman-Gray, 38. Reportedly, Ariel has numerous other tattoos in addition to her latest sibling-shared body decoration. Winter and Workman gave fans a peek at their new tats on Instagram.

Ariel, who broke up with former boyfriend Laurent Claude Gaudette last summer, is apparently now dating 29-year-old actor Levi Meaden. The two Hollywood stars lit up social media on New Year’s Eve when the pair shared their midnight smooch on Instagram, Ariel and Levi’s New Year’s kiss then being reported by the Inquisitr. The power couple officially went public with a romantic red carpet debut back in December.

Are you a fan of Ariel Winter? Do you follow the Modern Family actress on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook? What do you think of the starlet’s latest bikini photo? Let us know your thoughts on Ariel Winter and her news-making vacation pics in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]