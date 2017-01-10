Kim Kardashian: ‘Radar Online’ Didn’t Provide Robbery Video [Debunked]

Radar Online is not the source of the video that led to the arrest of Kim Kardashians alleged robbers. However, the webloid certainly wants to take credit.

“RadarOnline.com‘s bombshell exclusive video exposing Kim Kardashian’s robbers helped lead French police to uncover more clues, resulting in the Jan. 9 detainment of 16 suspects in the case.”

The article adds that an “explosive” copy of security footage of the event, obtained by Radar Online, showed one of the culprits as he held a Kardashian associate around the neck. Many of the commenters after the article appear to be tired of the robbery story.

“Tired of this robbery nonsense, seeing the Human Toilet back in the press again is a pure annoyance. And I think we’ve suffered enough,” says one commenter.

However, as Gossip Cop exposes, Radar Online should think twice before they try and take credit.

“RadarOnline is trying to take credit for the arrests made in Kim Kardashian’s robbery case. But the disreputable webloid is citing a video already confirmed to be fake,” says columnist Shari Weiss, adding that not only were none of Kim Kardashian’s associates involved in the attack (as the webloid claims), but Kardashian’s rep confirmed, last month, that the footage was fake.

This isn’t the only rumor that Kim Kardashian had to deal with over the past couple of days. It was recently suggested in the print edition of Star that Kanye West walked out on Kim during a counseling session. Gossip Cop summarized their story.

“According to Star, West recently ‘stormed off in a jealous rage’ during their last counseling session. A so-called ‘source’ tells the tabloid, ‘The therapist asked them to explain why their past relationships had failed, and why this one wouldn’t. But when Kim admitted she initially thought Reggie Bush was The One, Kanye lost it and ran out.'”

Another “source” says that Kanye is so insecure when it comes to Kim, and whenever he gets depressed, he convinces himself that Kim only married him because Reggie Bush wouldn’t commit to her. However, Gossip Cop once again put the brakes on a false story.

“Kanye West did not walk out on Kim Kardashian during a couples counseling session, despite a new report. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct this claim. We’re told it’s false,” reported columnist Michael Lewittes, who laughed about the alleged “source” hiding out under the therapist’s desk.

There is one story regarding Kardashian that isn’t a rumor. In a shocking revelation, Us Weekly reveals that Kim Kardashian’s Paris limo driver has been arrested in connection with her October robbery.

“Police are investigating whether Kim Kardashian’s robbery was an inside job. One of the 17 suspects arrested in connection with the heist works for the limo company that the Kardashian-Jenner family regularly used during trips to Paris, French newspaper Le Monde reports and Us Weekly confirms.”

The article adds that the limo driver was the last person to drive Kardashian before the October 3 incident, where Kardashian, 36, was tied up and gagged by several armed assailants who took an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry from the reality show star and social media superstar. Many have been celebrating the arrest on Twitter.

@JonathanCheban awwww. Thank God they already found the suspects behind the robbery case. I'm really so happy for you @KimKardashian xoxo — Joshane Kardashian (@iamsolidfan) January 9, 2017

Good News! Kim K Could Get Her Bling Back Now That Paris Robbers Have Been Arrested: Things are lookin' up! Kim… https://t.co/kRPgYBAgfx — Insider News (@insider8news) January 10, 2017

One wonders if Kardashian will get her jewelry back. But the most important thing right now is that Kardashian can get sleep knowing the people who hurt her are being brought to justice.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]