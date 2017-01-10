Rob Kardashian Reportedly Remains Under Medical Care As Blac Chyna Steps Out With French Montana

Rob Kardashian was hospitalized at the end of last month and according to a new report, he’s not yet out of the woods when it comes to his alleged health crisis.

As Rob Kardashian’s on-and-off fiance, Blac Chyna, faces backlash after spending time with French Montana, a source has spoken out and suggested that the 29-year-old sock designer and reality star is receiving 24/7 care.

On January 10, Radar Online told readers that Rob Kardashian was living at his mother Kris Jenner’s house, where a nurse was looking after him, and allegedly struggling to cope with his current status as a new dad.

“[Rob Kardashian]’s really spiraled after the baby was born and the family is very concerned,” a source close to the Rob & Chyna star told the outlet. “Apparently he started hyperventilating and then his heart rate was very slow.”

Although Rob Kardashian’s health crisis at the end of last year was credited to his diabetes, the Radar Online source claimed his family fears there may be more to his story. In fact, blood tests were recently taken and everyone is waiting to hear back about a possible diagnosis of “something worse.” As for what may have led to Rob Kardashian’s health crisis, the source claimed his family suspects that Blac Chyna may have been involved.

“Their imaginations are running wild because [Rob Kardashian] seemed stable before the baby and she seemed to have his best interests in mind, but they fear that’s not the case with Blac anymore,” the source explained. “They think she is very suspicious and her motives are even more suspicious.”

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna began dating one another around this time last year after Kardashian was first diagnosed with diabetes and throughout the first few months of their romance, the model appeared to be having a positive impact on his health. In addition to working out together, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna often posted social media updates about their healthy eating habits. Then, after they announced they were engaged and pregnant, things between the couple seemed to take a turn for the worse and the weight Rob Kardashian had lost appeared to pile back on.

At the end of last year, following Rob Kardashian’s hospitalization, a source spoke out about the weeks leading up to his decision to seek medical attention.

“[Rob Kardashian] was diagnosed with diabetes and has been very good at monitoring it, but has fallen off track recently,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in December. “It was everything from the new baby’s arrival, filming the show, craziness with the holidays and then some drama with Chyna that all boiled up and sidetracked his health.”

“[Rob Kardashian] is OK, they are just monitoring him right now,” the source added.

As for Rob Kardashian’s current relationship status with Blac Chyna, a Radar Online report earlier this month claimed their wedding had officially been called off. According to a source at the time, Rob Kardashian is in no shape to get married and prefers to instead focus on his health.

A short time later, Blac Chyna shared a photo of herself and rapper French Montana, who briefly dated Khloe Kardashian years ago. In the photo‘s caption, she and the musician were see sitting together on the wing of a private jet. Although a romance does not appear to be in the cards for Blac Chyna and the rapper, many of her fans and followers weren’t happy to see them together and suggested she was trying too hard to be a Kardashian.

To see more of Rob Kardashian and his family, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]