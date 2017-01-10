Robert Kennedy, Jr. Chairs Vaccination Safety Committee For Donald Trump, ‘Smaller Doses Over A Longer Period Of Time’

On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump met with Robert Kennedy, Jr. to discuss issues ” pertaining to vaccines and immunizations,” and Robert Kennedy, Jr. has now agreed to chair a vaccination safety panel for Donald Trump at Trump’s request.

CBS has reported that after the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, Robert Kennedy, Jr. stated that Trump had asked him to lead “a commission on vaccination safety and scientific integrity.” Kennedy is the oldest son of Senator Robert Kennedy and is known for his work as an environmental advocate. Robert Kennedy, Jr. now campaigns to make people aware of the alleged dangers of vaccines.

Donald Trump has espoused the belief that there is a link between childhood vaccines and autism. Trump has said, however, that he is not against vaccines, but is in favor of giving infants smaller doses of vaccines and over a much longer stretch of time.

“I am totally in favor of vaccines. But I want smaller doses over a longer period of time. Same exact amount, but you take this little beautiful baby, and you pump–I mean, it looks just like it’s meant for a horse, not for a child, and we’ve had so many instances, people that work for me, in which a child, a beautiful child went to have the vaccine, and came back and a week later had a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic.”

Donald Trump’s idea of giving children vaccinations over a longer period of time is something that is done in other countries like Japan, where Life Health Choices note that Japanese children receive 14 vaccinations by the age of 2, whereas in the United States children receive 33 vaccinations by the time they are 15 months.

Robert Kennedy, Jr. has argued that there is a link between childhood vaccines and autism, especially those vaccines which contain thimerosal. While the Centers for Disease Control states on their website that “Research does not show any link between thimerosal in vaccines and autism, a neurodevelopmental disorder,” Donald Trump may be aware of the fact that in 2008, there were 4,900 autism cases that were pending in the federal Vaccine Court.

Alternative health website Mercola has made a claim that the government of the United States concluded that vaccinations contributed to autism in the case of 9-year-old Hannah Poling, for instance. Hannah’s case was one of three different “test cases” which alleged that the vaccine preservative thimerosal contributed to autism in children.

Autism WAY UP – I believe in vaccinations but not massive, all at once, shots. Too much for small child to handle. Govt. should stop NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2014

Hannah Poling had been developing normally and was considered healthy until she reached the age of 18 months. At that time, she received vaccinations to protect her from nine diseases, with two of these vaccines containing thimerosal. Poling became ill 48 hours after receiving these vaccinations and began exhibiting autistic traits at the three month mark, according to Mercola.

Because of cases like this, where the U.S. Division of Vaccine Injury Compensation reportedly admitted that Poling’s vaccinations had “significantly aggravated an underlying mitochondrial disorder,” which led to a brain disorder “with features of autism spectrum disorder,” Robert Kennedy, Jr. has been campaigning to show the purported link between children’s vaccines and autism, and Donald Trump has agreed that Kennedy should lead the vaccination safety committee in order to prevent further cases like this.

While Robert Kennedy, Jr. and Donald Trump may not see eye to eye politically, with Kennedy having criticized Trump while he was conducting his election campaign, Robert Kennedy, Jr. has written a book and created a documentary on the subject of childhood autism and vaccines, and Donald Trump is known to admire his work in this area.

The CDC Cover-Up: The Truth About Vaccinations And Autism https://t.co/n1tGMNQb6j — Switch Media Inc (@SwitchMediaInc) December 13, 2016

In 2015, Robert Kennedy, Jr. spoke of how upset he was about what was allegedly happening with childhood vaccines

“They get the shot, that night they have a fever of a hundred and three, they go to sleep, and three months later their brain is gone. This is a holocaust, what this is doing to our country.”

While it is not currently clear what role Robert Kennedy, Jr. will play after accepting Donald Trump’s request to chair a vaccination safety committee, Kennedy has said that science will be employed to better understand the purported link between childhood vaccines and autism, as reported by the Washington Post.

“President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies, and he has questions about it. His opinion doesn’t matter, but the science does matter, and we ought to be reading the science, and we ought to be debating the science. And that everybody ought to be able to be assured that the vaccines that we have.”

Do you think it was a good idea that Donald Trump has asked Robert Kennedy, Jr. to chair a vaccination safety committee, and do you think this will help to further science and allow parents to make more informed choices when it comes to vaccinating their children?

[Featured Image by Brendan Hoffman /Getty Images]