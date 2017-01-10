WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks vs. Stephanie McMahon Feud Coming Soon

During this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE may have revealed their plans for Sasha Banks at WrestleMania a little early. Since The Boss came up short in her feud with Charlotte over the Raw Women’s Championship, she’s accepted her role in the women’s division. For a while, she will need to take a backseat as Bayley challenges Charlotte for the championship at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV later this month.

Sasha Banks is still nursing a knee injury from her Ironman match with Charlotte at WWE Roadblock, and her new rivalry with Nia Jax should keep her busy heading into the WWE Royal Rumble. However, WWE is already moving toward WrestleMania fast. It seems wrong for her to be one of the most featured women on WWE programming in 2016 to being stuck in the midcard once the grandest stage of them all is around.

WWE officials may be trying to elevate Bayley into WWE’s top female babyface after WrestleMania 33, but they already turned Sasha Banks into “The Boss” of WWE’s women’s division. However, this week’s edition of Raw showed that even Sasha shouldn’t cross “The Boss” of WWE, Stephanie McMahon. The two women had a confrontation during a backstage segment that has the WWE Universe speculating for WrestleMania.

Recently, it was reported that WWE officials had a huge match planned for Sasha Banks in Orlando for the grandest stage of them all. Banks has only begun her feud with Nia Jax, but the WWE Universe is curious about who her opponent could be. WWE could bring in someone like Mickie James, or someone from NXT could debut to challenge Sasha Banks, but the segment from Raw may have revealed WWE’s creative plans.

On Raw, The Boss crossed paths with Stephanie McMahon during a backstage segment. The confrontation between them was tense, and they sparred over who really is “The Boss” in WWE. McMahon got the better of the exchange because Banks had other concerns on her mind, but that doesn’t mean their conflict is over.

In fact, it’s being speculated that WWE is planning a rivalry between Sasha Banks and Stephanie McMahon for WrestleMania. After Raw, Sasha took to Twitter to comment on the exchange, and she said, “Stephanie may write the checks, but she makes the money.” That’s a subtle dig to point out that Banks sells the most merchandise in the women’s division. As of this writing, Stephanie McMahon hasn’t responded to the tweet.

There have been reports about WWE making some major character changes over the next few months. For example, a heel turn has been rumored for Sasha Banks. In a feud with Stephanie McMahon, Sasha Banks would be the face to give the WWE Universe a natural foil against McMahon. It’s also been discussed that Banks could move to SmackDown Live in 2017, which could come as a result of the rivalry with Stephanie.

Sasha Banks vs. Stephanie McMahon could be sold as Boss vs. Boss, which would be a good selling point for the match on the WrestleMania card. The latter hasn’t wrestled a match since WWE SummerSlam back in 2014 against Brie Bella. A feud with Sasha Banks would be much different for Stephanie, but her heel work has always been a strength and Banks could carry the majority of the in-ring work that needs to be done.

Regardless of who is making the money and who is writing the checks, a WrestleMania feud between Sasha Banks and Stephanie McMahon would be a big money match for WWE. The WWE Universe would be fully behind Sasha, especially in Orlando. Nothing has been confirmed. But if the tension continues between the two women on WWE television, that will be a clear indication of what WWE has planned for WrestleMania.

