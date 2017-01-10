Trump Compromised By Russian Operatives: Intelligence Report [Breaking]

Explosive allegations are being leveled against President-elect Donald Trump by CNN this evening, with the network citing a “two-page synopsis” that was included with the intelligence briefing that he received last week from FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers, and CIA Director John Brennan, as featured by the New York Times.

The Inquisitr has previously reported on the allegations of actor Tom Arnold, among others, of the existence of a Trump sex-tape, showing the president-elect in a “Russian orgy.” Russians have been described “cultivating” Donald Trump with the information.

In addition to President-elect Trump, President Barack Obama and the “Gang of Eight,” which includes senior Congressional members and members of Congressional and Senate intelligence committees were said to be made aware of the information. The report to Trump was said to be made in order to make him “aware that such allegations involving him are circulating among intelligence agencies.”

U.S. intelligence is reported to have been aware of the allegations for some time. The allegations were said to have originated with a former British spy with a “vast network throughout Europe.” U.S. intelligence officials are said to have deemed the spy to be “credible.”

“I have a sense the outgoing administration and intelligence community is setting down the pieces so this must be investigated seriously and run down,” an unnamed senior administration official was quoted by CNN. “I think [the] concern was to be sure that whatever information was out there is put into the system so it is evaluated as it should be and acted upon as necessary.”

This is a breaking new story; updates to follow.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]