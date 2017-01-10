Jung-hyun Park: ‘Attack On Titan’ Editor Arrested For His Wife’s Murder

Unexpected and saddening Attack on Titan news has surfaced in the geek culture world today.

Per Comic Book, Jung-hyun Park – the first editor of Hajime Isayama’s popular Attack on Titan manga – was arrested for the murder of his wife earlier today. The former Attack on Titan editor, who is currently 41-years-old, was taken into custody for allegedly committing the murder of his 38-year-old wide by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. The wife of the Attack on Titan editor was found dead in August of last year. The investigation has been ongoing ever since.

Per to Sankei News, authorities received a call from the Attack on Titan editor early in the morning on August 9 of last year claiming that his wife had collapsed. When authorities arrived at their residence she was discovered lying at the bottom of the staircase after having a cardiopulmonary arrest. The editor’s wife was pronounced dead just an hour later at a hospital nearby.

Authorities started to investigate the death of the Attack on Titan editor’s wife shortly after she died. While the wife did have a few shallow gashes on her forehead, the police did not notice any wounds that suggested she suffered any trauma. An autopsy later, however, revealed the editor’s wife had actually died of suffocation. Once the cause of death of the wife was confirmed, the Attack on Titan editor changed his story. Jung-hyun Park now told authorities his wife had committed suicide.

Police took the claims the wife had committed suicide and continued to investigate. They, however, found no evidence to back-up the change Jung-hyun Park made to his story.

Jung-hyun Park was the editor-in-chief of Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine back in year 2009. He was present during the launch of Attack on Titan. He has since cut ties with the entire Attack on Titan franchise and focused his efforts elsewhere. In June of last year, he moved to the Weekly Morning and started working for the editorial department of the manga.

For anyone who isn’t familiar with Attack on Titan, it is a popular franchise in both Japan and the U.S. known for having an intense storyline. Both the manga and anime follow a boy named Eren Yeager who lives in a world overrun by massive creatures called Titans. Titans are giant, mindless beasts that feast on humans. These creatures have forced what remains of mankind to cower in fear behind a giant wall they built to protect themselves from the Titans.

When a small group of Titans infiltrate their home, Eren and his friends – which include Armin and Mikasa – join up with the military in order to learn how to fight off these mindless creatures. As Eren and his friends grow older, however, they learn everything is not as it seems.

Fans of Attack on Titan have been patiently awaiting the release date of Season 2. On a more positive note, FUNimation gave fans of the series and manga an early Christmas present by releasing an official trailer of Season 2 on December 24 of last year. The trailer – in its original Japanese language with English subtitles – can be viewed below.

Attack on Titan fans will continue to wait until April 2017 for the release of the anime. While it seems like fans have been waiting forever for the release of Season 2, most agree it is well-worth the wait as the reason for the delay is so the anime series can continue to follow the story line of the manga.

[Featured Image by Hajime Isayama/Attack on Titan]