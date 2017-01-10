Kim Richards Returns To ‘RHOBH,’ Immediately Feuds With Lisa Rinna

Kim Richards is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tonight, and when she rejoins her co-stars, it is going to get ugly quick.

In a sneak peek at the January 10 episode of the Bravo reality series, Kim Richards is seen facing off with Lisa Rinna, as she’s done for the past few seasons of the show, during a cast game night gone wrong.

“I never said anything about your husband, [Harry Hamlin],” Kim Richards tells Lisa Rinna in the preview clip for the upcoming episode shared by Entertainment Tonight on January 10.

However, Kim Richards did hint at a situation at home between Rinna and her husband during a cast trip to Amsterdam years ago.

“Yes, you did,” Rinna responds. “How dare you! Are you kidding me?”

As the outlet revealed, Kim Richards confessed after the trip to Amsterdam that she didn’t actually have any information regarding Rinna’s alleged situation at home with Hamlin and admitted that she had made everything up in an effort to fight back against Rinna, who had questioned her sobriety.

“Let’s talk about your arrest,” Rinna fires back.

Kim Richards was arrested twice in 2015 after suffering a relapse after years of sobriety. As fans will recall, Kim Richards was first arrested in April of 2015 after becoming intoxicated at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge and refusing to leave the venue. When all was said and done, Kim Richards was charged with trespassing, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and battery on a police officer. Kim Richards was also arrested in August of 2015 after she reportedly stole over $600 worth of items from a Target store in Van Nuys, California.

While Kim Richards endured a rocky year, she ultimately got sober again and has been doing well ever since. That said, she’s once again been faced with turmoil on the show.

“I really didn’t expect it to go down the road it went,” Kim Richards told Entertainment Tonight at last month’s premiere party in Beverly Hills. “I wasn’t expecting the drama again, the way it did. But you know, it’s the Kim and Lisa [dynamic]. What can I say? It happens.”

“[Kim Richards] and Lisa Rinna, I don’t think, will ever be the same after Amsterdam,” Kyle Richards explained. “They tried to do the right thing, and be civil and all that, but it just doesn’t seem to go well… ever. And I think at some point, you kinda got to say we’re just never going to get along and see you later.”

Although many fans have felt that Kim Richards should take a step back from the spotlight and remain focused on her sobriety, the reality star continues to appear on the show. That said, she admits that the series has had a negative impact on her life.

“Before I started the show, life was really good and then, you know, things happened and it wasn’t… and it wasn’t just my relapse that was hard, but I went through a depression as well after that,” Kim Richards revealed to People Magazine weeks ago.

Luckily, she has come out of her depression and moved on to a much healthier place.

“I’m just so grateful to be where I am today, and to be this happy and have life this good and have the relationships that I have… I feel so blessed,” Kim Richards continued. “I feel powerful. I feel so grateful. Honestly. Life is so amazing today. I wake up happy. I go to sleep happy…”

To see more of the drama between Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tonight (June 10) at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]