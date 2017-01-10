Tori Spelling Upgrades To A $2 Million Dream House, Denies Being Broke, And Prepares For Baby Number 5

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott decided to upgrade to a larger home, In Touch Weekly reported in the January 16 issue. The family recently moved into a $2 million dream house despite reports of their financial hardships. Spelling claims that life is “great” and she cannot wait to welcome their fifth baby in the next few weeks. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum has not disclosed her exact due date to the media.

According to Daily Mail, Tori upgraded to a beautiful home with five bedrooms and five bathrooms and over 4,714 square feet. It will be plenty of room for her children, Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn 4, as well as the unborn baby arriving this spring.

“So blessed and excited that our family is growing again.”

If location is everything, this dream house has it all. The house is in gated community in Woodland Hills which is an exclusive area of L.A. with a rent of $9,500. The home sits on an acre of land and has a swimming pool, tennis court, and a large outdoor fireplace to create precious family memories. It certainly sounds like a dream house, but can Spelling and McDermott really afford the upgrade?

According to Us Weekly, Tori and Dean were sued after failing to make payments on a $400,000 loan. City National Bank is seeking $200,000 for the remaining amount of the loan, including accrued interest and late fees. Apparently, the reality TV stars took out the loan over four years ago and have failed to make regular payments.

“As of December 2, 2016, Defendants [Tori and Dean] owe Plaintiff [City National Bank] an unpaid principal balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38. These amounts remain due, owing and unpaid. Interest, attorney’s fees and costs continue to accrue.”

It’s not the first time the couple has been sued over unpaid bills. In November, American Express filed a lawsuit ordering Tori to pay the $87,594.55 for an unpaid credit card bill, plus an additional $855 in court fees.

At the time, American Express claimed that Spelling hadn’t made a payment since June 2015, but then made a payment of $1,070, which her bank didn’t honor.

“It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”

Tori is the daughter of 90210 producer Aaron Spelling, who left his daughter only $800,000 in his will. As a result of Spellings expensive taste, the couple faced many money problems in the past few years. They tried downsizing to a smaller home in 2015; however, Spelling claims they “outgrew” the home and needed a bigger place.

Even though Spelling and McDermott have admitted to having “some money problems” in the past, she claims that they are in a “good place” now. She hasn’t confirmed whether they paid off their outstanding balance with American Express and City National Bank.

Tori said that they are doing well and excited about the birth of their fifth and last baby. She added that this baby came as a huge surprise, but came at the perfect time.

Tori Spelling told People in October that her baby should arrive in the spring. The couple is parents to Liam,9, Stella,8, Hattie,5, and Finn, 4, and Dean has a son from his previous marriage.

Do you think Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott can afford a bigger and obviously more expensive home? Do you think things are as good as Tori claims at home?

