Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Barricaded Self In House After Wife Ate His Grilled Cheese

The year starts off with odd crime news in the Baltimore County, Maryland area of Dundalk, where a man has been arrested and charged with shooting at his wife after she took a bite of his grilled cheese sandwich. Daniel Brian Blackwell, 55, has now been charged with attempted murder after police finally subdued him following a barricade situation that involved a SWAT team.

SWAT situations sadly happen all over the country and generally involve someone in a house or building who is armed. The suspect is sometimes holding hostages and refuses to come out or allow the authorities in, says the Inquisitr. Blackwell held police off for nearly three hours after Blackwell’s wife and three teenagers fled to a nearby house.

After three hours of holding the Baltimore County police at bay while wearing a holster with ammunition, Daniel Brian Blackwell surrendered to police after they subdued him with pepper balls, says the Baltimore Sun. Blackwell’s wife explained that she was in the kitchen making dinner when Blackwell fired a shot through the kitchen floor from the basement. Police said that Blackwell was angered that his wife had taken a bite of his grilled cheese sandwich.

Blackwell’s wife said she then went into the basement to see what had happened when she found Blackwell surrounded by guns and ammunition. Police said he went upstairs, and then returned to the basement, where he then fired three more shots through the kitchen floor, forcing the wife and three teenagers to flee the family home.

The odd case has even made news in the UK, where BBC reported that Daniel Brian Blackwell was taken into custody and initially treated at a local hospital for minor injuries following the use of pepper balls which left his eyes irritated. Blackwell was then officially arrested and charged with attempted murder. Because of prior convictions for assault, Blackwell is not permitted to possess firearms, so additional weapons charges will likely be added. Fifteen guns were seized from the Blackwell basement and a large amount of ammunition for each unregistered firearm.

When the tactical team stormed the house, they also found a “lever-action long gun with a chambered round placed just inside the front door,” according to police.

At this time, the charges against Blackwell include attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and a number of firearms violations.

Baltimore County police spokesperson Shawn Vinson released a statement about the event that was seemingly caused by someone taking a bite out of a man’s grilled cheese sandwich, according to People.

“Apparently, the man had made a grilled cheese sandwich and either the wife or the daughter, we’re not exactly sure who, but somebody, one of the females in the house, took a bite of his sandwich, and apparently, that enraged him to the point that he fired shots in the house.”

Luckily, other than Blackwell, nobody sustained any injuries, and Blackwell’s seem to be limited to a pepper ball he took to the eye. There is no report on whether or not Daniel Brian Blackwell has been granted bail by a Baltimore County county judge.

