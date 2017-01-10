James Huling And Natalie Negrotti Reunite: ‘Big Brother 18’ Stars Together Again As They Embrace Charity Together

James Huling and Natalie Negrotti grew quite close to one another during their time in the Big Brother 18 house last summer and their relationship is still going strong now several months post-finale. The BB18 stars have previously said that they are head-over-heels for one another and despite having to manage a long-distance romance, they seem to be doing well as a couple. What’s the latest from the couple that fans have dubbed “Jatalie”?

After the Big Brother 18 finale last fall, Natalie Negrotti and James Huling traveled around a bit together, meeting family members and friends of one another’s, and then they both headed to their respective hometowns. Natalie lives in New Jersey, and James lives in Texas, but so far, the two BB18 stars haven’t let too much time go by without traveling to see one another.

Not too long ago, Negrotti met up with Huling in South Carolina to visit with his daughter Baleigh, and James hung out on the East Coast with Natalie and her extended family over the holidays. He flew back to Texas not long ago, but Jatalie fans were pretty confident that they would not spend much time apart and as many had anticipated, the Big Brother 18 stars are back together again this week to help promote a charity they both have embraced.

Huling and Negrotti are helping to kick off the Bullies Reality tour for 2017. The anti-bullying foundation is led by the dad of former Big Brother winner Derrick Levasseur, and James has been doing a lot of events for the organization since he wrapped up his BB18 stint. Natalie surprised fans by attending an event in Detroit last fall, and she is on-hand again as the 2017 events kick into gear.

The tour is kicking off back in Michigan, and James and Natalie are joined by a number of other reality television personalities. Jared Haibon from the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise is there, as are Krista Kimberly and Tiffany Chantell of the Amazing Race. YouTube sensation Vivian Hicks is in the mix of things and based on a recent Snapchat video of Negrotti’s, it looks like Michelle “Meech” Meyer from Big Brother 18 made the trip as well.

Both Huling and Negrotti have shared some posts via social media showing some behind-the-scenes shots of interviews that they are doing and it is clear that they have been having fun pranking and bantering with one another as well. Jatalie fans know that when these two Big Brother 18 stars are together, they typically post a lot of updates via social media, so folks are anxious to see what comes next.

As for the long-term about this romance, both James and Natalie seem to be taking things one step at a time. They have to combat rumors here and there regarding the state of their relationship, but that has been the case for all three pairs that emerged from Big Brother 18 last summer and continued their relationships in the real world. Based on all of the fun that Negrotti and Huling seemed to be having with her family over the holidays, and the subsequent joke posts back-and-forth about her having his sunglasses and things like that, it certainly appears that the duo is doing just fine.

According to Michigan Live, the Bullies Reality crew is hitting up three middle schools in Genesee County, Michigan this week, and James, Natalie, and the rest of the group will be attending each of the rallies to promote the foundation’s anti-bullying message. What comes next for Huling and Negrotti when it comes to their romance? The Big Brother 18 stars have not shared any specifics on that front, and at this point, neither seems to be planning to move to where the other one lives. However, the Jatalie supporters don’t seem too worried and are taking things one update at a time alongside the BB18 stars themselves. Do you think that Natalie Negrotti and James Huling will be able to make their relationship go the distance?

[Featured Image by James Huling/Instagram]