Selena Gomez Receives Praise From Charlie Puth After Reported Rehab Stay

Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth may not talk anymore, but in recent months, Puth has mentioned the “Come and Get It” singer at least a couple of times.

Last September, after Selena Gomez announced she was suffering from anxiety, depression and panic attacks, and would be taking some time off to address her issues, Puth spoke out about the situation while appearing on ITV’s Lorraine talk show and said he felt the break was a “good idea” for Gomez.

Months later, Puth is readdressing the situation and once again praising his fellow singer for making her mental health a priority.

“I think it’s good and I think it’s great that she was taking some time off for herself, because I see it on a much smaller scale,” Puth told MTV UK, according to a report by Yahoo! TV on January 10. “People kind of treating you, who are maybe not necessarily fans, but seeing you as an object and shouting things at you. Real fans won’t, like, scream obscene things out at you, but it’s important to feel like a human again. So, I think her taking some time off is a really good thing.”

“I can feel it getting to myself sometimes,” Puth continued of his own struggles with living life in the spotlight. “I’ll be emotionally drained and kind of lifeless. So if I take like a week off and just go hiking, I don’t look at Twitter every, like, five minutes, but just hit the giant refresh button.”

Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth collaborated on “We Don’t Talk Anymore” in 2016, but when it came time to shoot the video, they were allegedly on the outs and on Twitter, Puth joked that they didn’t talk anymore when a fan asked why she wasn’t featured in his music video.

Selena Gomez kicked off her Revival World Tour in May of last year, but sadly, after the tragic death of her fellow singer and friend, Christina Grimmie, and a public feud with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, Gomez’s tour was canceled.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez said in a statement to People Magazine in August. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she added.

Selena Gomez was spotted in Tennessee in the weeks that followed her announcement, but when it came to telling fans about her alleged rehab stint, Gomez has stayed quiet. Instead, she’s been focused on her career and new music and recently attended the 2016 American Music Awards, where she moved the audience with a heartfelt message about her break from the spotlight.

Since returning to Los Angeles from Tennessee, Selena Gomez has been spotted out and about on multiple occasions. She’s also been seen spending time with artists and producers, which seems to hint that her new album, or at least a new song, could be coming soon. That said, no official announcements have been made.

As for Selena Gomez’s love life, there doesn’t seem to be anything to report. That said, Niall Horan has been quite active in his efforts to get her attention, and after sharing a hug with the singer at last year’s American Music Awards, Horan encouraged radio host Ryan Seacrest to help him sort things out with Gomez.

