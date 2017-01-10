4 Reasons ‘Charmed’ Fans Don’t Like The ‘Charmed’ Reboot Idea

When Charmed fans learned that the CW was reviving the show, they were ecstatic. The moment they had been waiting for was finally here, but the excitement quickly turned to confusion and then anger. The Charmed reboot is nothing as expected, and here are four reasons fans don’t like the idea anymore.

It’s Not Going To Include The Charmed Original Cast

Fans wanted to see a reboot with the original actresses involved. While there were high chances that Rose McGowan would turn down the idea — she always said she hated filming the TV show — there were high chances that the other actresses would show up. There was also the hope that McGowan would appear now and again.

Instead, the CW bosses have stated that the revival is going to be set in 1976. This is before the birth of Paige and when Prue, Piper, and Phoebe were just children/babes in arms. There is no option for the original cast to come back to the show.

This Isn’t A Next Generation Spin-Off

The other idea that fans would have loved for a Charmed reboot is more of a spin-off. Fans want to see the lives of the original cast members in the future. They want to see how the children of the Charmed Ones handle evil in their midst.

A Charmed Sons idea was quickly suggested by fans during Charmed Season 6. Fans loved the chemistry between Drew Fuller and Wes Ramsey in the future-based episode “Chris-Crossed.” The networks didn’t pick up on that idea, but it didn’t stop campaigns and pleading from the fans to do something. Instead, Supernatural was picked up. Two shows about two brothers fighting even at the exact same time on the exact same network wouldn’t have worked, and the push for the Charmed Sons lost momentum.

if they want to make a #Charmed series set in the past, why not make it a prequel about Penny or Patty Halliwell? Or some distant relation? — Lacy Baugher (@LacyMB) January 5, 2017

There’s No Chance Of A Prequel

The timeline of 1976 makes it clear that it can’t be about the Charmed Ones or their children, but there was the hope that it could be a prequel. Charmed fans could have got onboard with a show about Penny and Patty Halliwell, especially if it told the story of Patty with Sam Wilder and the decision to hide Paige from The Elders.

That idea was quickly squashed. The Charmed reboot isn’t going to be set in San Francisco. FanNews also reports that CW boss Mark Pedowitz says that the show will be “self-contained.”

It Just Happens To Be About Three Witches

It looks like the Charmed reboot isn’t really a reboot at all. The show is going to be about three witches set in a New England town in 1976. There will be no connection to the original show, apart from the three-witch storyline. It doesn’t even appear that the witches will be sisters, which was always one of the appealing parts of the show: three sisters who just happened to be witches.

According to TV Line, the storyline will be about three witches who are brought together to fight off an evil. This would suggest that the witches don’t even know each other. The only saving grace for Charmed fans is that one of the witches is a Halliwell or an ancestor from the other 1920s cousin from “Pardon My Past.”

Charmed fans aren’t the only ones not entirely happen. Three of the four original sisters shared some subtle thoughts on the decision. McGowan’s was the most outspoken on Twitter, with an image of the four Charmed sisters and the caption “Irreplaceable.” McGowan wasn’t entirely happy at the idea of a spin-off back in 2013, saying that the networks were struggling to come up with new ideas. Although some of the original cast members don’t seem to mind it too much.

I have a funny feeling that a #Charmed reboot will still be more popular than a Trump presidency.#glasshalffull #powerof3 #vanquishgop #???? — brian krause (@thebriankrause) January 6, 2017

