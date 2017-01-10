‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B Reveals TV Show Is Focused On Negan, Episode 9 Set Photos Show ‘TWD’ Cast Making A Come Back

The Walking Dead Season 7B debuts in about a month, and a synopsis has been revealed along with photos from the set. It looks like Rick Grimes and the crew are back in action considering their rendezvous together at the Hilltop Colony along with the help of Jesus, who just revealed to Rick the knowledge of the Kingdom and King Ezekiel.

Of course, Rick Grimes seemed a bit taken aback that someone in the post-apocalyptic zombie world would be considered royalty. He’ll soon find out what his royalty is all about.

Beyond that, it’s anybody’s guess what kind of numbers Alexandria will need against Negan and the Saviors. Rick underestimated the Saviors’ numbers when they were trying to find a route to Hilltop Colony to help Maggie Rhee receive medical aid and, as a result, lost Glenn and Abraham in the Season 7 premiere. Abraham was first to comment on their numbers.

#TheWalkingDead’s Season 7B synopsis is here, teasing new characters and a march to war! https://t.co/ZhZq9CRIBG pic.twitter.com/SjJef0Orr0 — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) January 10, 2017

The Walking Dead cast of characters have a long road ahead and will likely recruit allies from other post-apocalyptic communities.

“Rick’s group will find out yet again that the world isn’t what they thought it was. It’s much bigger than anything they’ve seen so far. While they have a singular purpose – to defeat Negan – it won’t come easy. More importantly, victory will require more than Alexandria. They need the numbers of the Kingdom and the Hilltop, but, similar to how Rick felt, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) do not want bloodshed. To convince them otherwise will take more than speeches. The lengths Rick and the group will have to go to in order to find weapons, food and new fighters is nothing short of remarkable. “We’ll meet new survivors in incredible places. We’ll see Rick and the group tested in ways we’ve never seen before. We’ll see treachery from people we trust. Rick is confident as he will see his group and many others band together with the common goal of taking down Negan. But no amount of planning will prepare the group for all-out war with Negan and his army.”

Gregory has obviously been showing his act of cowardice by attempting to throw Maggie and Sasha under the bus while Simon and his crew showed up at the Hilltop. He likely sees them as a threat should Negan ever find out they have been harboring the two Alexandria refugees.

Richard from the Kingdom approached Morgan and Carol in an impassioned fashion pleading with them to take up arms against the Saviors. King Ezekiel doesn’t want bloodshed, so it would make sense that Richard would go off on his own to talk to the long-time veterans of the zombie apocalypse. Up to this point, there’s been some peace outside of the Saviors roughing him up, but he doesn’t trust them in keeping their word by meeting them outside the Kingdom for the pork drop-off. Richard is predicting it probably won’t last and that they’ll want to invade their peaceful community.

The Walking Dead mantra for Season 7B is to “rise up” and take out Negan. Obviously, how can anyone live that lifestyle even if you do cooperate? The belittling and bullying are things that will likely escalate into resentment and, finally, an all-out war between the communities. Of course, there’s the Oceanside community to consider, but they want nothing to do with the Saviors.

New set photos were revealed via Variety that seem to show Rick and his crew prepping for what’s to come, and fans are surmising that The Walking Dead Season 7B might have been adapted from issues No. 115 through No. 126. Previously, there were Season 7B spoilers regarding the cast of characters’ locations per episode.

The Walking Dead Season 7B premiere will debut on February 12 on AMC.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]